Samsung hints at future Galaxy Watches featuring noninvasive continuous glucose monitoring

Samsung could be working towards a feature for its health-tracking devices, specifically Galaxy Watches, that may take the health wearable industry by storm. While heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, measuring blood oxygen, etc., have become standard across most smartwatches, future Samsung Galaxy Watches might introduce an easy way of tracking blood glucose levels.

In an editorial, Dr. Hon Pak, Senior Vice President and Head of the Digital Health Team, Mobile eXperience Business, at Samsung Electronics, said that the company is working on a new sensor algorithm that will help detect early signs of diabetes. Traditionally, people with diabetes check their glucose levels using devices that require a needle to access the bloodstream. Samsung wants to eliminate the needle from the picture and introduce noninvasive blood glucose monitoring.

By combining our long-standing sensor innovations with AI leadership, we aim to elevate our capabilities in preventing diseases, beyond sleep apnea and expanding to cardio-metabolic conditions. In particular, blood glucose is a big area of focus for us, and Samsung has been working to develop a sensor algorithm that predicts early signs of diabetes — along with non-invasive blood glucose monitoring technology and continuous glucose monitoring-integrated nutrition coaching.

Reportedly, many companies are working on developing such a Sensor, including Samsung, which has been working on it for years, but, no one has succeeded yet. However, if Samsung is indeed making progress towards a noninvasive blood glucose monitoring sensor, then it could be groundbreaking. Apple is also rumored to be working on including a blood pressure monitoring system inside the Watch Ultra 3 along with satellite connectivity.

Last year, a patent also surfaced suggesting that Samsung might include an AFib (Arterial Fibrillation) monitoring feature inside the Galaxy Watch7, which would help users detect unusual heartbeats. Since that did not happen, there is a good chance that future Galaxy Watches may not only feature noninvasive blood glucose monitoring but AFib monitoring as well.