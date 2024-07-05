A new Samsung Galaxy Ring receives US patent approval, could be the Galaxy Ring 2

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 at the upcoming Unpacked event in Paris at the Louvre Museum on July 10. Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds3 Pro, and Galaxy Ring.

Information about the upcoming health tracking device from Samsung, the Galaxy Ring, has popped up multiple times on the internet. Some time ago, mosaic promo images of all the products expected to launch at the upcoming event were leaked, suggesting Galaxy Ring could also be a part of it.

The Galaxy Ring's FCC certification revealed multiple details about the upcoming health-tracking device. Notably, Galaxy Ring is expected to be launched in sizes between 5 and 12. It is speculated that there will be a 17mAh battery for the 5, 6, and 7 sizes. Bigger sizes, i.e., 8, 9, 10, and 11, would pack an 18.5mAh battery, while, ring size 12, would have a 22.5mAh battery.

Last month, it was also revealed that the Galaxy Ring's differently designed charging case is similar to Ringconn's charging case. While we wait for the official debut of the first-generation Galaxy Ring, allegedly a new Samsung Galaxy Ring has received US patent approval.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the patent was filed back in May 2024 at the United States Patent Application Publication, and it reveals some key details about the alleged Galaxy Ring 2's design. The patent shows off a circular ring, with the sensors placed inside the inner layer.

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Patent

One big change that the patent shows is that the new version has a squarish outer layer. The ring also appears to be a bit elongated and is not a circular ring, such as the current Galaxy Ring's design. It is speculated that the squarish outer layer might have a display to interact with and view the health stats.

This could very well be the Galaxy Ring 2, which may have an AMOLED display. The patent also suggests that the ring could come with an ECG sensor, temperature sensor, acceleration sensor, fingerprint sensor, and others.

Source and images: 91Mobiles