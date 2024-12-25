Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 could be teased at the Unpacked event next month

Samsung is expected to host the Unpacked 2025 event on January 22, where the company will take the wraps off the Galaxy S25 series. Additionally, it may also give us a glimpse at the Galaxy AR headset, codenamed "Project Moohan." Earlier reports suggested that Samsung could also launch the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 Slim. However, it was recently tipped that the phone might get unveiled during the event but the launch could happen in the second quarter of 2025. Now, as per a fresh report, Samsung could also tease the second-generation Galaxy Ring during the event.

While the star of the event will be the Galaxy S25 series, with all of its advanced AI features, Samsung could also try to draw attention with the Galaxy Ring 2. Allegedly, the new smart ring is built on its predecessor and could introduce two additional ring sizes, bringing the total to 11 options. It is expected to provide more accurate health data, thanks to the updated sensors and improved AI features onboard.

The Galaxy Ring 2's battery life is also expected to get a boost, and the ring could last up to seven days, depending on the size. Each ring size will feature a different battery capacity, which affects its lifespan. With these upgrades, Samsung hopes to give good competition to Oura, a leader in the smart ring category. Recently, the Oura Ring 4 was introduced, which is offered in different sizes ranging from 4 to 15, providing a much broader range of finger sizes compared to the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Although not much has been tipped about the purported Galaxy Ring 2, a patent did appear in July. The design in the patent suggested a significant design overhaul with a squarish outer layer, departing from the circular design of the first-generation Galaxy Ring. The patent also suggested that the device could feature an ECG sensor, temperature sensor, acceleration sensor, fingerprint sensor, and others. Whether the device represents the Galaxy Ring 2 or a different product remains to be seen.

Source: DigiTimes