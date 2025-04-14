Sea of Thieves is the next Xbox game to hit Battle.net, and with Play Anywhere support

Microsoft has slowly been putting more and more of its Xbox games over to Blizzard's Battle.net platform. While being owned by Microsoft, the platform is being touted as an alternative PC gaming platform to the Microsoft Store and even Steam. Following Avowed, Doom: The Dark Ages, and The Outer Worlds 2, the latest game to be announced for Battle.net is Sea of Thieves. Check out the new platform trailer above.

The Rare-developed pirate adventure game is slated to hit the new PC platform on May 22, though there is even a closed beta and an Advanced Access period being touted for this release.

The store is currently offering three versions of the multiplayer experience for pre-purchase, and grabbing the Deluxe or Premium editions will let Battle.net players join a special closed beta that will run from May 2 to May 5.

However, those wanting to set sail early, in this 2018-released game, can purchase the Premium Edition to get six days of Advanced Access on Battle.net, opening up the game on May 16 instead. This edition also comes with unique ship cosmetics inspired by Blizzard IPs like Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and more. Find the complete set of special edition benefits and cosmetic bonuses on the store page here.

Cross-play across Battle.net, Steam, Microsoft Store, Xbox, Game Pass, and PlayStation platforms is confirmed. Moreover, the title is Xbox Play Anywhere enabled on Battle.net, meaning those who already own the game on Xbox or Microsoft Store can jump in via the platform for no extra cost. The facility is extended to PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members too.