Sea of Thieves has reportedly sold over a million copies on PlayStation 5 already

Sea of Thieves was in the first wave of games announced as coming to PlayStation platforms from Microsoft's first-party studios. The Rare-developed pirate adventure game arrived on the rival console platform alongside other Xbox exclusives like Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, and Pentiment. While Microsoft has not revealed any official sales numbers for these ports, it looks like Sea of Thieves is already a runaway hit on PlayStation.

According to sources speaking to Windows Central's Jez Corden, the game has already crossed over a million copies sold on PlayStation. Corden says that due to the age of this information, that number is most likely higher than that now. The game arrived on PlayStation 5 on April 30, 2024, with a $39.99 price tag.

The impressive number of sales is believable, considering the title has been sailing at the top of Sony's PlayStation download charts across the US and EU ever since its launch months ago. As for how much Microsoft could be making from this port, Aside from direct sales, don't forget that the live service entry also has an in-game shop and premium battle pass options for gaining more cosmetic items.

Sea of Thieves was originally launched on Xbox One and Windows (Microsoft Store) in 2018, and a Steam release followed it in 2020. An Xbox Series X native version with further upgrades landed in March 2024. From those platforms alone, Rare had announced previously that 40 million players had set sail in the Sea of Thieves since launch. However, keep in mind that this number includes Xbox and PC Game Pass players, too.

The game's live service program continues to land new content steadily as well. Season 13, the latest free content drop that arrived in July, brought in a fire-breathing ship with a large number of canons for players to claim and use, alongside new dungeons and more. Read more about it here.