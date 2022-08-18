Sea of Thieves' new 'A Hunter's Cry' Adventure kicks off a rescue mission

Rare has been sending Sea of Thieves players on grand pirate adventures since the beginning of the year following a brand-new plot line, and it's time for yet another one. Titled A Hunter's Cry, the sixth time-limited Adventure of the year is about finally taking Merrick back from the clutches of the Dark Brethren.

Picking up from where the June Adventure, The Forsaken Hunter, left off, A Hunter's Cry has the fan-favorite NPC Merrick's soul being held captive in the Sea of the Damned. The Pirate Lord is helpful enough to let crews enter this undead dimension and save the old fellow, continuing the Adventure.

“Revealing the route to the top of the Twisted Sea Dog Tavern and overcoming the Phantom resistance will require a combination of sea and land combat, strength and agility, puzzle-solving and teamwork,” says Rare.

Being a limited-time event, A Hunter's Cry is only available from now through September 1. As usual, players can embark on the mission by speaking to Larinna at any Outpost. Those who want to know the story so far can read Rare's latest catch-up blog here. An exclusive cosmetic item and a title will be given to those who complete this chapter as well.

Sea of Thieves also received its long-awaited Captaincy update earlier this month, finally letting players own their own ships, name them, have in-depth cabin customizations, and more.