Sea of Thieves Season Seven is live with new captaincy and ship owning features

Being a captain of your own pirate ship has been a feature Rare has been teasing for Sea of Thieves even before the game's launch in 2018, and finally, it is here. Season 7 of the pirate adventure game kicks off today, bringing together a multitude of captaincy-focused features and more.

As recently detailed in a deep dive, the update lets players own a ship of their own with a custom name, fully customizable captains' quarters, and have persistent ship states across sessions. Players also have easy access to voyages, a logbook that keeps track of all events, and access to a new exclusive trading group — The Sovereigns — that provides an easier loot handing in process.

As for global changes and features included with this update, zooming into maps and quest items, sitting stools that can be carried and placed anywhere, removing the ability to revive crewmates while on enemy ships, new achievements, and more are highlights. A new season also means new free and premium battle passes are here, with various cosmetic rewards to earn while sailing the high seas.

Read the complete patch notes for Sea of Thieves Season 7 here. The update is now live across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S systems, with it weighing in around 11GB.