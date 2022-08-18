Beechcraft Bonanza V35 arrives on Microsoft Flight Simulator for $14.99

Microsoft has announced that the Beechcraft Bonanza V35 aeroplane is now available for purchase in Microsoft Flight Simulator. To pick up the aircraft, go to the in-sim marketplace, you should be able to find it there, and it’ll set you back $14.99. Microsoft said that it will be bringing other ‘Local Legends’ aircraft to the marketplace soon.

Giving a bit of a description and history of the aircraft, Microsoft writes:

“The Bonanza V35 is a single-engine, 4-seat, V-tail monoplane manufactured by American aircraft firm Beechcraft. The V35 is a member of the venerable Bonanza family, which holds the title of longest-running continuously produced aircraft line in history (1947 to present). The Bonanza V35 was produced from 1966 to 1967 and is recognizable over other Bonanza V-tail models due to a number of distinguishing features including a one-piece windshield and trapezoidal rear windows.”

The plane is powered by a 6-cylinder Continental IO-520B piston engine that can deliver 285 horsepower, according to Microsoft. It can cruise at 203 miles per hour (326.7 km/h), has a range of 900 miles (1,448.41 km), and can reach heights of 17,500 feet (5,334 m) above sea level. Those who buy the plane will also get ten liveries, including Xbox and Aviator’s Club skins.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on Xbox Series X|S, PC and on mobile devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming. It’s currently discounted down from $59.99 to $47.99.