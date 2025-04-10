Sifu developer's next game 'Rematch' is also coming to Xbox Game Pass, beta begins soon

SloClap, the developer behind martial arts-centered games like Absolver and Sifu, announced its next project last year to be a sports venture named Rematch. The unlikely genre switch still has plenty of style from the developer's roots though. Today, the title was featured on the Triple-i Initiative showcase, where a brand-new gameplay trailer, a release date, and platforms were confirmed. Catch the Golden Rules trailer above.

The 5v5 and 4v4 third-person football/soccer experience has real-world players taking control of each position. This sets it far apart from other sports games from publishers like EA, where most of the time, an entire team must be managed by one player.

There's a massive focus on individual skill for controlling the match in Rematch, and Sloclap has removed standard football rules like fouls, offsides, and VAR, making for an action-packed experience.

"Teamwork, strategy and skill are at the core of Rematch. Set against a variety of virtual backdrops, Rematch brings forth the core essence of what it means to play football from the perspective of the player on the field," says the developer. "Just like the beautiful game in real life, precision is everything."

There will be multiple quickplay modes available for jumping into action, all with a focus on competitiveness.

Ahead of the June launch, the studio has a two-day beta planned for April 18 and 19 for Steam players. Register here for a chance to get a key.

Rematch launches June 19 with a $29.99 price tag across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. In a surprise reveal, a Game Pass launch was also confirmed for the title, letting in subscription holders on day one for no extra cost.

As with many game releases these days, Advanced Access is being offered for those who pre-order the premium editions. Rematch will be playable three days early for those who grab the Pro ($39.99) or Elite ($49.99) edition.