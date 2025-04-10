Canva brings AI image generation, coding tools, and more with Visual Suite 2.0

At Canva Create this year, Canva announced a new set of AI tools and features coming to its platform. These include an AI assistant, support for spreadsheets, AI image generation, editing tools, and more. All of it falls under what Canva's calling "Visual Suite 2.0," which it's describing as its biggest product launch yet.

Starting with the AI assistant, it’s called Canva AI. It can do things like generate images from a prompt (you can add a reference image, too), create documents, and give you design ideas.

There's also Canva Code, powered by Anthropic. With it, Canva AI can whip up mini-apps" like interactive food plans, maps, games, and more. These mini-apps can be shared via link or embedded in websites and presentations.

This shifts Canva from being just a static mockup tool into something more dynamic. You can actually build and experiment with prototypes. Cameron Adams, Canva’s co-founder and CPO, told TechCrunch:

Over the years, we have encouraged our teams to make interactive prototypes because static mockups don’t truly represent the experience we are trying to create with Canva for users. We started seeing teams inside Canva use AI a lot for prototyping. We thought of externalizing it and giving everyone the ability to code easily and create interactive experiences.

Canva also introduced Canva Sheets. It comes with the usual rows, columns, and cells you'd expect, plus AI-powered tools like Magic Insights, Magic Write, and Magic Formulas.

Sheets is getting tied into Magic Studio, too. One of the first tools to come out of that combo is Magic Write, which lets you generate text at scale to fill up empty spreadsheet cells. There’s also a Translate feature that can take entries from one column and drop them into another in a different language.

Other new features include Magic Charts for data visualization, Magic Resize for converting large batches of designs to the right dimensions while keeping quality intact, and Bulk Create to quickly make multiple versions of your designs.

Looks like Canva’s putting its 2024 acquisition of Leonardo.Ai to good use, especially with the final piece in Visual Suite 2.0: Photo Editor. It includes a background generator that lets you upload an image along with a prompt to get four different background options.

There's also a foreground editor so you can reposition, replace, remove, recolor, or resize parts of the image.

Canva has come a long way since its early days back in 2013. Now, it has over 220 million monthly active users across 190 countries and supports more than 100 languages.