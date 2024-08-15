Sins of a Solar Empire II launches on Steam; first info on post-launch DLC packs

As promised, developer Ironclad Games and publisher Stardock have launched the space-based 4X RTS sequel Sins of a Solar Empire II on Steam today. The game, which was already available as an Early Access title on the Epic Games Store since October 2022, also comes with a major update with lots of new content, features, and improvements.

Owners of the game on the Epic Games Store will get all of the improvements and new content that will be made available for Steam owners.

Here's a quick summary of the game:

Three playable races including the Advent, Vasari, and TEC return with two sub-factions that utilize unique items, mechanics, and Empire Systems to achieve total victory

Orbiting planets that dynamically alter the map during play, requiring players to gradually shift strategies as new challenges and opportunities emerge

Minor factions that provide unique capabilities to players that befriend them through a new influence system

Enhanced tactical battles and deeper combat simulation including missiles that can be shot down

New economy model that allows players to truly customize their worlds to fit production needs

Ten-player multiplayer matches that allow players to seamlessly join or resume games

Build and command thousands of high-fidelity units in a new engine built from the ground-up for Sins of a Solar Empire II

Capital ships that can be equipped with special augmentations to be more effective in battle

New in-game mod browser allows for easy installation for user generated content and maps

From now until August 29, you can get the base version of Sins of a Solar Empire II version on Steam for a 20 percent discount of $39.99. You can also get the Premium Edition, which will add the game's digital soundtrack and its first Content Pass for a 20 percent discount of $79.99, again until August 29.

Stardock has also revealed some of the details for its DLC packs that it plans to offer after the launch of Sins of a Solar Empire II that will be included with the purchase of the Premium Edition:

Paths to Power Scenario Pack - Custom scenarios with unique starting conditions and victory conditions

- Custom scenarios with unique starting conditions and victory conditions Reinforcements Ship Pack - New forces join the fray as each race gains two new units to field

- New forces join the fray as each race gains two new units to field Times of War Campaign Expansion - A full single player story drive campaign that relates the tragic story of the TEC, Vasari, and Advent.

- A full single player story drive campaign that relates the tragic story of the TEC, Vasari, and Advent. Harbinger Expansion - Discover and play as the mysterious fourth faction!

There's no word yet on when these DLC packs will become available.

