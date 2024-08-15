Latest Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak suggests a major design overhaul

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 FE sometime in October this year. Leaks about the Galaxy S24 FE have been pouring in quite heavily recently, with one showcasing almost everything we need to know about the phone, provided they are accurate. If the Galaxy S24 FE is not something you are looking for, then a fresh tip about the Galaxy S25 Ultra should grab your attention.

Reliable tipster IceUniverse has shared some images on social media platform X, which give us purported details about next year's flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. We are still about five months away from the official launch of the Galaxy S25 series, but the image of the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra shows off the possible design changes we can expect from the phone next year.

Judging by the leaked image, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature rounded corners instead of the sharp corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This change would make the phone more comfortable to hold in hand, which isn't something we can say about the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The tipster also posted multiple images comparing the front of the rumored Galaxy S25 Ultra with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the previous Galaxy S-series models, suggesting that Samsung's next flagship will have the same display size as this year's flagship.

Purportedly, some top-level Samsung executives have claimed that next year's flagship will introduce the highest-level upgrades to the display and cameras. The screen aspect ratio is also speculated to remain the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Previous leaks about the Galaxy S25 Ultra suggested that Samsung could ship the phone with 16GB of RAM. There is also a rumor that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could bring major camera upgrades. It is rumored that the phone will come with a 200MP primary camera with a new sensor, a 50MP telephoto, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP selfie camera.

It is also tipped that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the thinnest 'Ultra' phone since Note20 Ultra. Under the hood, Samsung is expected to equip the phone with an Exynos 2500 SoC, which was recently confirmed by Samsung. Additionally, there are rumors that Samsung might introduce a MediaTek chipset in the Galaxy S25 family.