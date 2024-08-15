Nvidia GeForce NOW adds five games to its catalog; 50 percent discounts end Aug. 18

The subscribers to the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service can play five more games in its long library of titles. The new additions include both Psychonauts and Psychonauts 2, the acclaimed platformer adventure titles from developer Double Fine.

The blog post has the full list of new titles on GeForce NOW this week:

Level Zero: Extraction (New release on Steam, Aug. 13)

shapez 2 (New release on Steam, Aug. 15)

Car Manufacture (Steam)

Psychonauts (Steam)

Psychonauts 2 (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

In addition, GeForce NOW subscribers who play Blizzard's hit MMO World of Warcraft can now access some third-party mods from the CurseForge service for the first time. CurseForge offers some UI mods, along with quest helpers and other additions for WoW players. Nvidia states:

GeForce NOW has collaborated with CurseForge to include over 25 of the top Addons from its platform, available to Ultimate and Priority members — including Day Pass users — to seamlessly customize their WoW experience. The Addons are just as easy to implement as they would be while playing locally on a PC gaming rig, and a CurseForge account isn’t required — just launch WoW and enable Addons from the game’s menu.

Finally, people who have never signed up for GeForce NOW still have a few more days to get 50 percent discounts for the service. With these special sale discounts, the one-month price for the Priority membership is only $4.99 a month, and a six-month membership is just $24.99. That membership will let users access an Nvidia cloud server with up to 1080p resolution and 60 FPS, along with RTX effects turned on, with up to six hours of access per day,

You can also still get the 50 percent price cut for the Ultimate membership to $9.99 per month or a six-month subscription to $49.99. That membership gives subscribers access to cloud servers with GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs, with up to eight hours of gameplay a day, up to 4K resolution, and frame rates up to 240 FPS.

All of these GeForce NOW discounts will no longer be available after Monday, August 18, so now is the perfect time to lock in these prices, especially for the six-month plans, before this summer sale is over.