Sins of a Solar Empire II will launch on Steam on August 15 with new features

In May, developer Ironclad Games and publisher Stardock announced that its space strategy game sequel, Sins of a Solar Empire II, would make its debut on Valve's Steam service later this summer. Today, it was revealed that the actual launch date for the game on Steam will be two weeks from today, on Thursday, August 15.

The game has been available on the Epic Games Store as an Early Access title since October 2022. However, the game's Steam launch will add a ton of new features, including a new playable faction, support for up to 10 players in online multiplayer, and a new in-game mod browser that will allow for easy access to fan-created content for the game.

Here's a look at the features players can expect for the Steam launch of Sins of a Solar Empire II:

Three playable races including the Advent, Vasari, and TEC return with two sub-factions that utilize unique items, mechanics, and Empire Systems to achieve total victory

Orbiting planets that dynamically alter the map during play, requiring players to gradually shift strategies as new challenges and opportunities emerge

Minor factions that provide unique capabilities to players that befriend them through a new influence system

Enhanced tactical battles and deeper combat simulation including lasers and missiles that can be blocked or deflected

New economy model that allows players to truly customize their worlds to fit production needs

Ten-player multiplayer matches that allow players to seamlessly join or resume games

Build and command thousands of high-fidelity ships in a new engine built from the ground-up for Sins of a Solar Empire II

Capital ships that can be equipped with special augmentations to be more effective in battle

New in-game mod browser allows for easy installation for user generated content and maps

Owners of the game from the Epic Games Store will get all of the new features on August 15 as well, and there are plans to continue to add new content and features after the Steam launch.

You can wishlist the game now on Steam. It will be priced at $39.99 for the standard edition when it launches. There will also be a Sins of a Solar Empire II - Premium Edition that will be priced at a discount of $79.99 for August 15. In addition to the base game, it will add its digital soundtrack and its first Content Pass post-launch.

Disclaimer: Neowin's relationship to Stardock