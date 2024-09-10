Skype gets plenty of small improvements and fixes in the latest Insider update

Microsoft is rolling out a new Skype Insider update, version 8.128.76.201. This month's update does not contain new features but instead focuses on improving stability, fixing bugs, and polishing the overall experience.

Here are the official release notes for Skype Insider 8.128.76.201:

Blocked spam chat notifications continuing post-block : The issue where notifications from blocked chats continued has been resolved, ensuring blocked contacts remain fully silenced.

: The issue where notifications from blocked chats continued has been resolved, ensuring blocked contacts remain fully silenced. Fixed display issue on the Share and Connect page on Mobile : The page now correctly shows all elements, providing a complete view of options for sharing profile links, aiding usability.

: The page now correctly shows all elements, providing a complete view of options for sharing profile links, aiding usability. Corrected duplicate message reactions/responses in notifications : Notifications now appear only once for each reaction or response, preventing repeated alerts and reducing confusion.

: Notifications now appear only once for each reaction or response, preventing repeated alerts and reducing confusion. Resolved issue with Group Chat spinner on iOS : The spinner that appeared when creating a group chat on iOS has been fixed, ensuring smoother group creation.

: The spinner that appeared when creating a group chat on iOS has been fixed, ensuring smoother group creation. Translator functionality fix : Improvements have been made to the translator accuracy, addressing mistranslations and repetitive errors.

: Improvements have been made to the translator accuracy, addressing mistranslations and repetitive errors. Calls tab sync issue resolved on Desktop : The active item in the Calls tab now accurately reflects the selected contact, preventing mismatches and ensuring the correct item is highlighted.

: The active item in the Calls tab now accurately reflects the selected contact, preventing mismatches and ensuring the correct item is highlighted. Fixed unread message count not updating on channel navigation : The unread message count now updates correctly when navigating within channels, keeping your message status accurate.

: The unread message count now updates correctly when navigating within channels, keeping your message status accurate. Improved scroll-to-bottom functionality in Channels: The scroll-to-bottom feature now works consistently, even with 99+ unread stories, for a better reading and catching-up experience.

In case you missed it, Microsoft made Skype completely ad-free to improve the user experience and maybe lure back those who abandoned the messaging platform long ago.

Skype 8.128.76.201 is rolling out gradually to Skype Insiders, so it might take a few days before you see the release on your device. The Skype Insider program is available on Windows 10, 11, macOS, Android, iOS, and Linux.