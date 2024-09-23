Skype Insider 8.129 is out with fixes for multiple platforms

Skype 8.129 has been released for Skype Insiders on all supported platforms. This month's feature update focuses on improving various parts of the messenger on Android, Windows, iOS, and more. The update is rolling out gradually, so it might take a day or two before landing on your device.

Here is the official changelog:

Do Not Disturb (DND) Override on Android : Calls were still coming through when "Do Not Disturb" was enabled. This issue is now fixed.

: Calls were still coming through when "Do Not Disturb" was enabled. This issue is now fixed. No Sharing Popup on Windows : The share screen button was not triggering the expected sharing popup. This has been corrected.

: The share screen button was not triggering the expected sharing popup. This has been corrected. Unusable OneAuth SSO Accounts on iOS : Fixed an issue where accounts were listed in the picker after uninstalling and reinstalling Skype, but not functioning when clicked.

: Fixed an issue where accounts were listed in the picker after uninstalling and reinstalling Skype, but not functioning when clicked. Search Lobby Join Link on Mac : Pasting a join link into search no longer opened the lobby. This issue has been resolved.

: Pasting a join link into search no longer opened the lobby. This issue has been resolved. Child Account Search Disabled by Default : Child accounts now won’t appear in search by default for better privacy.

: Child accounts now won’t appear in search by default for better privacy. Avatars Not Showing on iOS Notifications : Fixed an issue where avatars weren't appearing in notifications for iOS users.

: Fixed an issue where avatars weren't appearing in notifications for iOS users. Fraud with Translated Conversations : Added options to block users when receiving fraudulent translated conversation requests.

: Added options to block users when receiving fraudulent translated conversation requests. TwinCam Wrong User Info on Mobile : Joining a TwinCam session with the wrong user was not showing the correct information text. This has been fixed.

: Joining a TwinCam session with the wrong user was not showing the correct information text. This has been fixed. Blank QR Code on TwinCam : On mobile, clicking TwinCam during a call was sometimes leading to a blank QR code screen. This has been addressed.

: On mobile, clicking TwinCam during a call was sometimes leading to a blank QR code screen. This has been addressed. Font Size Adjustment : Resolved an issue with font sizes being too large for some users, improving readability.

: Resolved an issue with font sizes being too large for some users, improving readability. License Text Truncation on Mac: In some languages, such as Czech, the login window’s license text was getting cut off. This has been fixed for clearer communication.

Despite the popular belief that Skype is dead, Microsoft still releases frequent updates with a wide range of changes. If you want to give Skype another try and participate in its Insider program, head to the official website and download the version for your preferred platform.