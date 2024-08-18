After making Skype ad-free, Microsoft updates its messenger with performance improvements

Image: Depositphotos

Several weeks ago, Microsoft made a surprising announcement about making Skype, one of the original VoIP services, completely ad-free. In the latest Skype Insider preview build, Microsoft ditched all ads across the service, making the messenger more appealing. Now, there is another build to try in the Skype Insider program.

Version 8.127 was fully released, but there are no big new features or substantial changes. Instead, developers focused on stability and performance improvements, bug fixes, and other minor changes. Here is the complete changelog:

Polishing Skype: Stability improvements & Bug fixes Performance and Reliability Improvements to our database system : Designed to reduce the load on your mobile device's CPU, to make your Skype experience smoother and more reliable.

: Designed to reduce the load on your mobile device's CPU, to make your Skype experience smoother and more reliable. Resolved permission issue on iPad : The audio/video permissions message will now reappear correctly after turning off permissions, ensuring seamless call setup.

: The audio/video permissions message will now reappear correctly after turning off permissions, ensuring seamless call setup. F ixed but ton alignment in the Calls tab on Mac : The call options button now maintains a uniform position when the hover effect is active, improving usability.

: The call options button now maintains a uniform position when the hover effect is active, improving usability. Eliminated large spaces between contacts in compact mode on Mobile : Contacts are now displayed consistently, making navigation more efficient.

: Contacts are now displayed consistently, making navigation more efficient. Removed call option visibility from the Copilot chat on iOS : The call option is no longer visible when swiping left in the Copilot chat, ensuring expected behavior.

: The call option is no longer visible when swiping left in the Copilot chat, ensuring expected behavior. Corrected market selection for channel mute/unmute actions: When following/unfollowing a channel, the correct market is now consistently applied, preventing errors that previously occurred when muting or unmuting channels from a different market.

While it is true that Skype is no longer the go-to choice when it comes to messaging or calls, it is far from dead, and regular Skype Insider updates prove that Microsoft is not willing to ditch its ill-fated messenger. If you want to try the latest preview build, head to the official Skype Insider page here.

