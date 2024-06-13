New Skype Insider updates include improvements for its Rich Desktop Text Composer and more

Members of Microsoft's Skype Insider program can download a new version of the messaging app right now. The new version number is 8.122.76.100 and it includes some major improvements to the app's Rich Desktop Text Composer, which allows you to control the look of your texts. There are also some improvements to its Lenses feature which lets you add filters to your Skype video chats.

Here's the changelog for the new 8.122.76.100 Skype Insider preview:

Rich Desktop Text Composer Update We're excited to introduce a major upgrade to the Skype desktop text composer, designed to redefine your messaging experience with enhanced functionality and ease of use. Structured Messaging: Skype now supports additional text formatting options. Structure your thoughts with numbered and nested lists, from bullets to indentations, to undo and redo.

Expressive Chat: Convey emotions vividly with a new range of inline emojis. Typing a shortcut for an emoticon immediately renders the respective emoticon inline, maintaining a cohesive and uninterrupted user text-entry experience.

Seamless Integration: Transfer supported formats smoothly from documents to chat with smart paste options. Copy/pasting rich content from word processors, is streamlined and fully supported, ensuring that all original supported formatting and data are preserved and displayed accurately within the content area.

RichText Editor options applied inline: Styles applied via the RichText editor are directly embedded inline, ensuring that textual formatting is maintained and consistent wherever the text is displayed.

Formatting Text as Monospace: Easily format text as monospace by wrapping it with a single backtick, like this: `This will be monospaced.`

Enhanced Keyboard Shortcuts: Windows: Shift+Enter/Alt+Enter: Inserts a new line. Enter/Ctrl+Enter: Sends a message outside a list. Within a list, Enter creates a new list item, and Ctrl+Enter then sends the message. Mac: shift+return/option+return: Inserts a new line. return/command+return: Sends a message outside a list. Within a list, return creates a new list item, and command+return then sends the message.

These Rich Desktop Composer updates aim to enhance your messaging experience with enhanced functionality and ease of use. Enhanced Lenses Experience We're thrilled to introduce an update to the Lenses experience on Skype, making it even more intuitive and user-friendly. Automatic Front-Facing Camera Activation: When you select a chat, then select the camera, and choose the smiley that gives you access to the filters, the camera will now automatically switch to the front-facing camera for the applicability of the filters.

Effortless Filter Application: With the front-facing camera automatically activated, you can now easily apply and enjoy the wide range of fun and expressive filters available in Skype.

Improved User Interaction: This update enhances the user interaction with the camera filters, making it easier and quicker to capture the perfect moment or expression. Check out the new features and make your video chats more dynamic and expressive with the latest enhancements to the Lenses experience on Skype mobile! Polishing Skype: Stability improvements & Bug fixes 🛠️🐛 Resolved Display Issue on iOS: We have fixed an issue where the caller’s monitor was not displayed when adding participants through the dial pad during a 1:1 call on iOS

More information about the latest Skype Insider update is available on the official forums. You can sign up for the program on the Skype website.