Sony to soon stop providing free PS5 PlayStation Camera adapter for PS VR

On its official support page, Sony has announced that it will stop providing the free adapter it used to bundle with the PlayStation Camera. Notably, the free adapter allows the PlayStation Camera to connect to the PS5, enabling compatibility with the original PS VR on Sony's current console.

Also, you need to use the PlayStation Camera to use the original PlayStation VR or PS VR on Sony's current console, the PS5, as the headset works on a light-based tracking method. Also, the PS5's own HD camera accessory isn't compatible with the PS VR.

Sony notes, "As of November 26, 2024, or until supplies last, the PlayStation Camera adapter will no longer be available." Users still have the option to request an adapter via a form, where you will be asked to enter the serial number of your PS VR and other details. Also, as pointed out by X user Warios64, there is an option to call Sony support at 1-800-345-7669 with PSVR1 and PS5 serial numbers to request an adapter.

The PlayStation Camera adaptor (for PSVR1 on PS5) is discontinued and is only available until supplies last https://t.co/eZqxvuGiO2



You may want to hurry if you wish to grab the official PS5 PlayStation Camera adapter for PS VR as Sony will offer the free adapter until stock lasts. Fortunately, there are third-party adapters available just in case you miss out. That said, having an official accessory, and that too for free, is a bonus.

Do note that PS VR games don't run on PS VR 2, since both feature different tracking methods. You can still play games such as Astro Bot Rescue Mission or Everybody's Golf VR on your PS5 using PS VR, then you need to get your hands on the free adapter.