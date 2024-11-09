Windows 11 is getting more ways to share files

Microsoft released Windows 11 build 22635.4445 in the Beta Channel on November 8, offering Windows Insiders a set of File Explorer and taskbar fixes. However, the build also has some undocumented stuff related to file sharing. As discovered by @phantomofearth, Microsoft is testing more areas from which you can share a file.

Future Windows 11 updates will let you share a local file from the Recommended section of the Start menu. Just right-click the file and hit "Share." Jump lists are also getting a similar treatment, with a Share button showing up next to the button responsible for pinning files in jump lists.

But wait, there's more! Yes, more new Share entry points. You'll also be able to quickly share recently accessed files from taskbar and Start menu jump lists. (disabled by default, same build.)



vivetool /enable /id:45738940 https://t.co/4X4q5SMBRx pic.twitter.com/fbQiu0ArDN — phantomofearth 🍂 (@phantomofearth) November 8, 2024

If you are on the latest Windows 11 Beta build and you want to try the new Share buttons, here is how to enable them using the ViVeTool app:

Download ViveTool from GitHub and unpack the files in a convenient and easy-to-find folder. Press Win + X and select Terminal (Admin). Switch Windows Terminal to the Command Prompt profile with the Ctrl + Shift + 2 shortcut or by clicking the arrow-down button at the top of the window. Navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files with the CD command. For example, if you have placed ViveTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive. Type vivetool /enable /id:46493758 and press Enter. This turns on sharing from the Start menu. Type vivetool /enable /id:45738940 and press Enter. This enables sharing from jump lists. Restart your computer.

To revert the changes, repeat the steps above and replace /enable with /disable on steps 5 and 6.