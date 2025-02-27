Sony announces permanent $150 price cut to PlayStation VR2 hardware

Virtual reality gaming fans will soon be able to pick up Sony's latest headset for a much lower cost than before. Today, the gaming giant announced a dramatic price cut that lowers the price of hardware by $150, a permanent change that's going live next month across all regions. The PlayStation VR2 has been receiving major discounts for some time now, but this change should lower the barrier of entry for many looking to jump into VR.

Released in early 2023 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive product, the PlayStation VR2 originally cost $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99.

With the price changes hitting in March, the PlayStation VR2 hardware bundle will begin costing $399.99 / €449.99 / £399.99 / ¥66,980. Interestingly, the PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle, with a copy of the game, will also begin costing the same amount with the price change, which usually comes with an extra $50 increase in cost.

The hardware customers receive remains the same, too, with the PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controller, and stereo headphones being included in the package.

Starting March, PlayStation VR2 is available at a new great price. Full details https://t.co/9ndEPYSokd pic.twitter.com/rR7QWf93at — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 27, 2025

"With recently released hits like Alien: Rogue Incursion, Skydance’s Behemoth, and Metro Awakening VR, and exciting new game launches on the way including Aces of Thunder, Dreams of Another, Hitman World of Assassination, and The Midnight Walk, it’s never been a better time to jump into the action with PS VR2," Sony adds.

Don't forget that the PlayStation VR2 can now be used on PC as well, using Sony's official PS VR2 PC adapter, which launched in August 2024. However, not all hardware features, like the haptics, transfer over when using the platform on PC for Steam games.