PlayStation VR 2 adapter for PC is out in August, but disables features like haptics

The PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2), Sony's virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5 that launched in 2023, will finally be officially compatible with PCs this August. After quietly revealing plans to bring PC support for the headset earlier this year, Sony has now unveiled the adapter that will make it happen and more details on it. Soon, PS VR 2 owners will be able to play SteamVR games.

Seen above, the PS VR2 PC adapter is a small box with a single wire that will plug into the headset. Its DisplayPort 1.4 and USB ports enable players to plug the adapter to their PCs and begin using the headset as a standard PC VR option. A PlayStation VR2 App will need to be installed on the PC to start the connection.

Here are the minimum requirements for getting the hardware running smoothly in games:

Operating system Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-7600 (7th Gen or Kaby Lake) / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required) RAM / memory 8 GB or more GPU / graphics card -NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required)-NVIDIA RTX series-AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later

(For the best performance, we recommend that you use an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or later or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later graphics card) DisplayPort DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port) USB Direct connection only Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.0 or later

There will be some feature differences when using the headset on a PlayStation 5 versus on a PC. Sony says "HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback" will all stop working when utilizing the adapter to use the headset on a PC.

"However, other high-fidelity and sensory immersion features of PS VR2 are supported, including 4K visuals (2000 x 2040 per eye), 110-degree field of view, finger touch detection, and see-through view, as well as foveated rendering (without eye tracking) and 3D Audio in supported games," adds Sony.

The PlayStation VR2 PC adapter launches August 7 with a $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 price tag. A DisplayPort 1.4 compatible cable will also be required to use the device, but it won't be included in the package.