PlayStation VR2 App for PC appears on Steam ahead of the adapter launch in August

It was in February of this year that Sony quietly announced its plans to bring support for its PlayStation VR 2 headset and controllers to PC players in an official capacity. Now, with the adapter's release being right around the corner, Sony has put up a Steam store page for the official app that will connect the hardware with PCs.

Simply titled the PlayStation VR2 App, the newly published store page shows off images on how it will guide PC players to set up the PlayStation VR2 headset and PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

The app is a requirement for the headset to function on PCs while using the new adapter. The store page lists these as the features that this app will enable:

Play VR games and apps on Steam using your PlayStation VR2 headset and PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

Set up your PlayStation VR2 on your PC.

Update the firmware for your PlayStation VR2 headset and PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.

Adjust settings for your PlayStation VR2 from the SteamVR dashboard, including setting your play area and screen brightness.

Minimum requirements for using the PlayStation VR2 headset on PC was released in June. It was also when Sony revealed that certain features of the headset that PlayStation 5 users can enjoy won't be available on PC. This includes HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback.

"However, other high-fidelity and sensory immersion features of PS VR2 are supported, including 4K visuals (2000 x 2040 per eye), 110-degree field of view, finger touch detection, and see-through view, as well as foveated rendering (without eye tracking) and 3D Audio in supported games," said Sony in June.

The PlayStation VR2 PC adapter and the Steam app will launch on August 7. The adapter will cost $59.99 to purchase. Keep in mind that it also requires a DisplayPort 1.4 compatible cable to function, which will need to be purchased separately.