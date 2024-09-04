Sony reportedly securing exclusive marketing rights for GTA 6

Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI is arguably one of the most anticipated games of all time. New reports surfaced suggesting that Sony Interactive Entertainment has struck a deal to lock down exclusive marketing rights for the next GTA on its PS5 and upcoming PS5 Pro consoles.

According to insider "MAGG" on the XNC podcast, the second trailer of GTA 6 will confirm that Sony has locked down these marketing rights as PlayStation platforms become the center of attention and promotion. That is, while the title would be launched on Xbox and PC, it would probably have lesser command in terms of marketing exposure and perhaps exclusive features compared to what it would look like on the PlayStation.

Sony has locked down marketing rights for GTA 6 for the PS5 and PS5 Pro only... They're [Xbox and PC] still getting it, it's just not going to get the marketing exposure, that's all.

The exclusive marketing rights will cover both the current PlayStation 5 and the rumored more powerful PS5 Pro version. Furthermore, the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro could be marketed as "the best platform" for players to experience the full potential of GTA 6.

The insider suggests that the game could showcase its visual splendor at resolutions as high as 8K and frame rates of up to 60 frames per second on the PS5 Pro, a feat that would likely captivate both console and PC players.

The reasoning behind Sony's reported move is clear. GTA 6 is poised to be a game-changing release, one that could shatter entertainment industry records across multiple mediums, including gaming, music, and box office.

Previous reports showed that GTA 6 will be officially released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. At the moment, the developers have not confirmed the availability of a PC version.