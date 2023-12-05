Rockstar confirms GTA VI for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, skips PC

Rockstar Games finally gave a look at the next generation of Grand Theft Auto a few hours ago. The Grand Theft Auto VI trailer debuted earlier than originally intended to combat a leak that was gaining traction, and it even gave a rather broad launch window for players to look forward to. What was missing were the platforms the game is targeting, but that seems to be resolved now, and it's bad news for PC players.

In a press release, Rockstar Games names Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 as platforms GTA VI will be arriving to in 2025. There is no mention of a PC version.

While it's disappointing news for PC players, it's not really a surprising development considering Rockstar's release plans for its previous games. GTA IV arrived to PC six months after consoles in 2008. GTA V took a whole 18 months to jump over from consoles, and it's still missing the "next-gen" update on PC. While not the same series, Red Dead Redemption 2 also landed on PC over a year after the console release.

The studio is calling the upcoming game as the "biggest, most immersive evolution" of the series, taking players to the fictional state of Leonida where Vice City will be situated.

"Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences,” Rockstar founder Sam Houser adds in the press release. "We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere."

With over a year left to go before the game arrives to the masses, and assuming no delays hit the project, there is still a slim chance that the studio is simply keeping the PC version's reveal for later. For now though, the studio wants everyone to pick up an Xbox or PlayStation console to jump into the latest rendition of Vice City.