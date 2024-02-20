Analysts say Sony is prepping the PS5 Pro for release this year; ready for GTA VI

Sony could be prepping a PlayStation 5 Pro for release this year in anticipation of Grand Theft Auto VI’s release in 2025, analysts have said. Sony is apparently hoping that the launch will create new interest in the PS5 among consumers and prepare for Grand Theft Auto VI which is coming in 2025 and could perhaps leverage the improved hardware in the PS5 Pro.

Commenting on the possible upcoming console, Serkan Toto, CEO of Kantan Games, told CNBC:

“There seems to be a broad consensus in the game industry that Sony is indeed preparing a launch of a PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024. And Sony will want to make sure to have a great piece of hardware ready when GTA VI hits in 2025, a launch that will be a shot in the arm for the entire gaming industry.”

Since the PlayStation 5 launched in 2020, the company has already released the slim version of the console. According to CNBC, the Pro edition could mark a significant upgrade over previous versions.

The prediction of a new console update comes just a week after Sony cut its forecast for PS5 sales. The Japanese company said that for the fiscal year ending in March, 21 million units would be sold instead of 25 million units. During the company’s earnings call, one of its executives said that the firm was anticipating a gradual decline in unit sales from the next fiscal year.

The idea that shipments will fall over the coming years is hardly surprising. Eventually Sony will be launching a new console and that date is getting closer and closer so people might be delaying their purchase. Additionally, we have to consider the increasing number of people who have already made a purchase.

If Sony does indeed release the PS5 Pro this year, it will be interesting to see if it can reinvigorate the public’s interest in the PS5 line-up.

Source: CNBC