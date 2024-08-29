PlayStation 5 Pro design may have leaked, announcement reportedly happening soon

Rumors about an upgraded PlayStation 5 console coming out of Sony have been circulating for over a year now. According to a new report by a reliable leaker, the new hardware may be announced as soon as September, and that the name will officially be the PlayStation 5 Pro.

The report is by leakster and dataminer billbil-kun (via dealabs), who has somehow managed to catch a glimpse at the supposed new console's packaging beforehand. While the package's official designs aren't being revealed due to copyright reasons, the leaker did show off an illustration and shared details on what the console will look like.

As the sketch embedded below shows off, the design seems to be very similar to that of the existing PlayStation 5, with it perhaps being slightly thicker than the Slim version of the PlayStation 5. Even the color is said to be white, just like the original, with 2 USB-C ports and the power button being up on the front of the console.

Per the leaker, The only visible difference are the three black stripes going along the sides of the plates. It's not clear yet if the colored side plate designs Sony sells currently will fit onto this version too.

Moreover, the version of the packaging billbil-kun had seen had been missing a built-in disc drive. The leaker says that it's still unclear if Sony will release a separate PlayStation 5 Pro with a disc drive, much like the current PlayStation 5 offerings. Per the report, the standard PlayStation 5 DualSense will ship with this new version with no alterations.

While this report did not mention any of the hardware specifications of the console, a leak from earlier alleged that the upcoming Pro version will be almost 50% more powerful than the standard PlayStation 5 console. This is said to be thanks to a massive leap in the GPU side of things, featuring 33.5 teraflops of power over the original model's 10.23 teraflops.

As always though, take this report with a grain of salt until Sony comes out with an official announcement about its new hardware.