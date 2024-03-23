Grand Theft Auto VI development is reportedly falling behind and could cause a release delay

In December 2023, Rockstar Games finally released the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). Not only did the trailer get gamers hyped up for the next game in the crime action-theme open-world game series, but it even offered a 2025 release date time frame which didn't seem that far away.

However, a new report from Kotaku, using unnamed sources, claims that Rockstar is experiencing some issues with completing the game within its current time. The story says this is one of the reasons why Rockstar management has reportedly ordered its team members to start working in their offices five days a week starting in April.

The story says that, at the moment, Rockstar Games still plans to launch GTA 6 sometime in the spring of 2025. However, the management reportedly has concerns that the development of the game could be delayed so much that the title might launch towards the end of 2025 or even be pushed back into 2026.

Of course, this is not the first issue the game has had during development. In September 2022, a teenage hacker named Arion Kurtaj, using the name, "teapotuberhacker" posted footage from an early build of GTA 6 on the internet. He reportedly did this by hacking into Rockstar's servers with a hotel television, an Amazon Fire TV Stick, and a mobile phone. In December 2023, he was sentenced to stay in a UK secure hospital indefinitely due to his extreme case of autism.

Grand Theft Auto VI is officially only going to be released for Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S consoles. Right now, there's no mention from the developers on if there will be a PC version. It seems unlikely that the game will completely bypass PC players as all of the previous games in the series have been released, to great success, on that platform.