At the "It's Glowtime" event on September 9, 2024, Apple announced its latest flagship smartphones, the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Here is how the new models compare to the two previous generations, namely the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Unlike last year, which marked the switch from stainless steel to titanium, this year's iPhone Pro retains its case materials. Apple still uses grade 5 titanium, albeit this time, customers have a new color: a gold-like Desert Titanium, which replaced Blue Titanium.

The iPhone Pro lineup now offers bigger displays. Both models gained an extra 0.2 inches, resulting in the iPhone 16 Pro measuring 6.3 inches and the iPhone 16 Pro Max measuring 6.9 inches.

Besides larger displays, the biggest outside change on the iPhone 16 Pro is the new Camera Control—a special button on the right side. You can press it to launch the camera and take pictures or record videos. In addition, the button has a touch-sensitive surface, which allows you to swipe and tap to control various settings, such as zoom, exposure, etc. Last year's Action Button is still here, and its capabilities are the same.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max feature a brand-new A18 Pro CPU. The chip is built with second-generation 3nm technology with revoked architecture for faster and more energy-efficient performance. Apple promises a 17% increase in system memory bandwidth, 20% faster graphics with two times faster hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and about 15% faster CPU cores that consume 20% less power.

Finally, Apple improved cameras. Both smartphones feature the 48MP Fusion camera system with faster sensors and new capabilities. The iPhone 16 Pro can record at 4K 120 FPS in Dolby Vision and take photos at 48MP ProRAW or HEIF. In addition to the main wide camera, the ultra-wide lens received a new 48MP sensor. As for telephoto, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro now features the same 12MP 5x telephoto camera.

Here are the key changes summed up in a list:

Bigger displays by 0.2-inch: 6.3" in the regular iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9" in the iPhone 16 Pro Max

The new 3nm Apple A18 Pro processor

The new Camera Control physical button with a touch-capacitive surface

The new 48MP ultra-wide camera

5x telephoto lens on the standard iPhone 16 Pro model

Video recording at up to 4K 120 FPS

Wi-Fi 7 support

Significantly better battery life

Faster wireless charging at up to 25W with a 30W adapter

A new color option: Desert Titanium

Here is how the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max compare to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro lineups:

iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max Display 6,3"

2622x1206

1000/1600/2000 nits brightness

1 nit min brightness

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display

1-120Hz 6.9"

2868x1320

1000/1600/2000 nits brightness

1 nit min brightness

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display

1-120Hz 6.1"

2556x1179

1000/1600/2000 nits brightness

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display

1-120Hz 6.7"

2796x1290

1000/1600/2000 nits brightness

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display

1-120Hz 6.1"

2556x1179

1000/1600/2000 nits brightness

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display

1-120Hz 6.7"

2796x1290

1000/1600/2000 nits brightness

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display

1-120Hz Case Titanium

199g (7.03oz)

Action Button

Camera Control Titanium

227g (7.99oz)

Action Button Titanium

187g (6.6oz)

Action Button Titanium

221g (7.81oz)

Action Button Stainless Steel

206g (7.27oz)

Mute Switch Stainless Steel

240g (8.47oz)

Mute Switch CPU 6-core A18 Pro

6-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine 6-core A17 Pro Bionic

6-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine 6-core A16 Bionic

5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB 256GB

512GB

1TB 128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB 256GB

512GB

1TB 128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB Cameras 48MP Fusion + 48MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8 apertrue

0.5x / 1x / 5x optical zoom Second-gen sensor-shift OIS

Adaptive True Tone Flash

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 5 for photos

Photographic Styles

Macro Photography 48MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8 aperture

0.5x / 1x / 2x / 5x optical zoom (only in Pro Max) Second-gen sensor-shift OIS

Adaptive True Tone Flash

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 5 for photos

Photographic Styles

Macro Photography 48MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8 aperture

0.5x / 1x / 2x / 3x optical zoom Second-gen sensor-shift OIS

Adaptive True Tone Flash

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 4 for photos

Photographic Styles

Macro Photography Video Cinematic mode for videos with shallow depth of field 4K HDR 30 fps ProRes video up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording

Slow-mo video at up to 4K 120 fps

Log video recording

Academy Color Encoding System

Spatial Video recording

4K video at 60 fps Macro video recording

Action Mode Cinematic mode for videos with shallow depth of field 4K HDR 30 fps ProRes video up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording

Log video recording

Academy Color Encoding System

Spatial Video recording

4K video at 60 fps Macro video recording

Action Mode Cinematic mode for videos with shallow depth of field 4K HDR 30 fps ProRes video up to 4K at 30 fps

4K video at 60 fps Macro video recording

Action Mode Front Camera 12MP f/1.9 aperture Photonic Engine

Smart HDR 5

Photographic Styles Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30 fps

HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps 12MP f/1.9 aperture Photonic Engine

Smart HDR 4

Photographic Styles Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30 fps

HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps Data GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave) Wi-Fi 7

UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.3

Emergency SOS via Satellite

Crash Detection

Thread networking technology GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave) Wi-Fi 6E

UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.3

Emergency SOS via Satellite

Crash Detection

Thread networking technology GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave) Wi-Fi 6

UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.3

Emergency SOS via Satellite

Crash Detection SIM No physical SIM

Dual eSIM support Battery TBD mAh

27 h video playback TBD mAh

33 h video playback 3274 mAh

23 h video playback 4422 mAh

29 h video playback 3200 mAh

23 h video playback 4323 mAh

29 h video playback Ports USB-C (10Gb/s), MagSafe and Qi2

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter

25W wireless charging with a 30W adapter USB-C (10Gb/s), MagSafe and Qi2

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter Lightning, MagSafe and Qi

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Ttanium, Desert Titanium Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black Price $999+ $1199+ $999+ $1199+ $999+ $1099+

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 13. Shipments begin on Friday, September 20.