Specs Appeal: Comparing iPhone 16 Pro with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro

At the "It's Glowtime" event on September 9, 2024, Apple announced its latest flagship smartphones, the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Here is how the new models compare to the two previous generations, namely the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
Unlike last year, which marked the switch from stainless steel to titanium, this year's iPhone Pro retains its case materials. Apple still uses grade 5 titanium, albeit this time, customers have a new color: a gold-like Desert Titanium, which replaced Blue Titanium.
The iPhone Pro lineup now offers bigger displays. Both models gained an extra 0.2 inches, resulting in the iPhone 16 Pro measuring 6.3 inches and the iPhone 16 Pro Max measuring 6.9 inches.
Besides larger displays, the biggest outside change on the iPhone 16 Pro is the new Camera Control—a special button on the right side. You can press it to launch the camera and take pictures or record videos. In addition, the button has a touch-sensitive surface, which allows you to swipe and tap to control various settings, such as zoom, exposure, etc. Last year's Action Button is still here, and its capabilities are the same.
The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max feature a brand-new A18 Pro CPU. The chip is built with second-generation 3nm technology with revoked architecture for faster and more energy-efficient performance. Apple promises a 17% increase in system memory bandwidth, 20% faster graphics with two times faster hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and about 15% faster CPU cores that consume 20% less power.
Finally, Apple improved cameras. Both smartphones feature the 48MP Fusion camera system with faster sensors and new capabilities. The iPhone 16 Pro can record at 4K 120 FPS in Dolby Vision and take photos at 48MP ProRAW or HEIF. In addition to the main wide camera, the ultra-wide lens received a new 48MP sensor. As for telephoto, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro now features the same 12MP 5x telephoto camera.
Here are the key changes summed up in a list:
- Bigger displays by 0.2-inch: 6.3" in the regular iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9" in the iPhone 16 Pro Max
- The new 3nm Apple A18 Pro processor
- The new Camera Control physical button with a touch-capacitive surface
- The new 48MP ultra-wide camera
- 5x telephoto lens on the standard iPhone 16 Pro model
- Video recording at up to 4K 120 FPS
- Wi-Fi 7 support
- Significantly better battery life
- Faster wireless charging at up to 25W with a 30W adapter
- A new color option: Desert Titanium
Here is how the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max compare to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro lineups:
|iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max
|iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max
|iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max
|Display
|
6,3"
2622x1206
1000/1600/2000 nits brightness
1 nit min brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120Hz
|
6.9"
2868x1320
1000/1600/2000 nits brightness
1 nit min brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120Hz
|6.1"
2556x1179
1000/1600/2000 nits brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120Hz
|6.7"
2796x1290
1000/1600/2000 nits brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120Hz
|6.1"
2556x1179
1000/1600/2000 nits brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120Hz
|6.7"
2796x1290
1000/1600/2000 nits brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120Hz
|Case
|Titanium
199g (7.03oz)
Action Button
Camera Control
|Titanium
227g (7.99oz)
Action Button
|Titanium
187g (6.6oz)
Action Button
|Titanium
221g (7.81oz)
Action Button
|Stainless Steel
206g (7.27oz)
Mute Switch
|Stainless Steel
240g (8.47oz)
Mute Switch
|CPU
|
6-core A18 Pro
|6-core A17 Pro Bionic
6-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine
|6-core A16 Bionic
5-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine
|RAM
|8GB
|6GB
|Storage
|
|
|
|
|
|Cameras
|
48MP Fusion + 48MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto
f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8 apertrue
Second-gen sensor-shift OIS
|
48MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto
f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8 aperture
Second-gen sensor-shift OIS
|
48MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto
f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8 aperture
Second-gen sensor-shift OIS
|Video
|
Cinematic mode for videos with shallow depth of field 4K HDR 30 fps
ProRes video up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording
Macro video recording
|
Cinematic mode for videos with shallow depth of field 4K HDR 30 fps
ProRes video up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording
Macro video recording
|
Cinematic mode for videos with shallow depth of field 4K HDR 30 fps
ProRes video up to 4K at 30 fps
Macro video recording
|Front Camera
|
12MP f/1.9 aperture
Photonic Engine
Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30 fps
|
12MP f/1.9 aperture
Photonic Engine
Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30 fps
|Data
|
GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
Wi-Fi 7
|
GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
Wi-Fi 6E
|
GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
Wi-Fi 6
|SIM
|No physical SIM
Dual eSIM support
|Battery
|TBD mAh
27 h video playback
|TBD mAh
33 h video playback
|3274 mAh
23 h video playback
|4422 mAh
29 h video playback
|3200 mAh
23 h video playback
|4323 mAh
29 h video playback
|Ports
|USB-C (10Gb/s), MagSafe and Qi2
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter
25W wireless charging with a 30W adapter
|USB-C (10Gb/s), MagSafe and Qi2
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter
|Lightning, MagSafe and Qi
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter
|Colors
|Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Ttanium, Desert Titanium
|Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium
|Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black
|Price
|$999+
|$1199+
|$999+
|$1199+
|$999+
|$1099+
The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 13. Shipments begin on Friday, September 20.
0 Comments - Add comment