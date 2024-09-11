Specs Appeal: What is the difference between iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, 16, and 16 Plus?

Apple's 2024 iPhone lineup continues the tradition of four models of different sizes and price tags. This year, buyers have to choose between the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 16 Plus, and the iPhone 16. Here is how each model compares to its siblings.

Although this year's lineup shares more new features, the regular iPhone 16 differs from its Pro variant in the same four categories: materials, displays, cameras, and processors.

The entry-level iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are still made of aluminum, while the more premium titanium is only available in Pro models. However, to make up for that, you get to choose from much more eye-catching colors, while the iPhone 16 Pro still comes in quite muted colors.

What is not different are buttons and controls. The iPhone 16 now has the same Action Button (so long, Mute Switch) and the Camera Control. The latter is a special button with a touch-sensitive surface that lets you control various camera settings.

Despite similar looks, the displays in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro have night and day differences. Apple still thinks it is okay to sell a $799+ smartphone with a 60Hz display, so the iPhone 16 Pro is your only option if you cannot stand low-refresh rate screens. Also, the baseline iPhone does not support the always-on display feature. On the bright side, all four iPhones have a maximum brightness of 2000 nits and a minimum brightness of just 1 nit. Finally, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max have slightly larger displays (0.2-inch increase).

This year's iPhone Pro models have fewer differences in their cameras than before. All four models have a primary 48MP Fusion camera with new focus and depth controls. However, the Pro iPhone has a higher-resolution ultra-wide camera—48MP versus 12MP. It can also record Dolby Vision, Log, and ProRes video at up to 4K 120 fps. Finally, both iPhone 16 Pro models feature four "studio-quality" microphones for better audio recording.

Finally, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are powered by the A18 Pro chip, while the iPhone 16 and Plus have the slightly cut-down A18 chip with five GPU cores instead of six. Both processors, however, are paired with 8GB of RAM, so there are no differences in terms of memory.

Here are the key differences between the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the iPhone 16, and the iPhone 16 Plus:

Chassis material difference: titanium in Pro and aluminum in entry-level models.

A slightly better processor with more powerful graphics.

Faster and bigger screens with adaptive refresh rate and always-on display support.

Better cameras with a dedicated telephoto camera, a higher-res ultra-wide camera, and a LiDAR sensor.

1TB storage option.

USB-C 3.0 instead of the slower USB-C 2.0.

Longer battery life.

iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max iPhone 16 / 16 Plus Display 6,3"

2622x1206

2000 nits peak brightness

1 nit min brightness

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display

1-120Hz 6.9"

2868x1320

2000 nits peak brightness

1 nit min brightness

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display

1-120Hz 6.1"

2556x1179

2000 nits peak brightness

1 nit min brightness

Dynamic Island

60Hz 6.7"

2796x1290

2000 nits peak brightness

1 nit min brightness

Dynamic Island

60Hz Case Titanium

199g (7.03oz)

Action Button

Camera Control Titanium

227g (7.99oz)

Action Button

Camera Control Aluminum

170g (6oz)

Action Button

Camera Control Aluminum

199g (7.03oz)

Action Button

Camera Control CPU 6-core A18 Pro

6-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine 6-core A18

5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine RAM 8GB Storage 128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB 256GB

512GB

1TB 128GB

256GB

512GB Cameras 48MP Fusion + 48MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8 apertrue

0.5x / 1x / 5x optical zoom Second-gen sensor-shift OIS

Adaptive True Tone Flash

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 5

Photographic Styles

Macro Photography 48MP Fusion + 12MP ultra-wide f/1.6 + f/2.2 aperture

4x optical zoom range (2x in and out) Sensor-shift OIS

Adaptive True Tone Flash

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Photographic Styles

Smart HDR 5

Macro Photography Video 4K Dolby Vision at up to 60 fps

Cinematic mode for videos with shallow depth of field 4K HDR 30 fps ProRes video up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording

Slow-mo video at up to 4K 120 fps

Slow-mo video at up to 1080p 240 fps

Log video recording

Academy Color Encoding System

Spatial Video recording

Wind noise reduction

Macro video recording

Action Mode 4K Dolby Vision at up to 60 fps

Cinematic mode with shallow depth of field at 4K HDR 30 fps Slow-mo video at up to 1080p 240 fps

Action Mode

Sensor-shift OIS

Spatial Video recording

Wind noise reduction

Macro video recording Front Camera 12MP f/1.9 aperture Photonic Engine

Smart HDR 5

Photographic Styles Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30 fps

HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps Data GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave) Wi-Fi 7

UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.3

Emergency SOS via Satellite

Crash Detection

Thread networking technology SIM No physical SIM

Dual eSIM support Battery TBD mAh

27h video playback TBD mAh

33h video playback TBD mAh

22h video playback TBD mAh

27h video playback Ports USB-C (10Gb/s), MagSafe and Qi2

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter

25W wireless charging with a 30W adapter USB-C (480Mb/s), MagSafe, and Qi2

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter

25W wireless charging with a 30W adapter Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Ttanium, Desert Titanium Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine Price $999+ $1199+ $799+ $899+

All four iPhone 16 models will be available for pre-order on Friday, September13. Shipments begin September 20, 2024.