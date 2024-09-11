When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Specs Appeal: What is the difference between iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, 16, and 16 Plus?

The iPhone 16 lineup

Apple's 2024 iPhone lineup continues the tradition of four models of different sizes and price tags. This year, buyers have to choose between the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 16 Plus, and the iPhone 16. Here is how each model compares to its siblings.

Although this year's lineup shares more new features, the regular iPhone 16 differs from its Pro variant in the same four categories: materials, displays, cameras, and processors.

The iPhone 16 lineup
The iPhone 16 Pro Series

The entry-level iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are still made of aluminum, while the more premium titanium is only available in Pro models. However, to make up for that, you get to choose from much more eye-catching colors, while the iPhone 16 Pro still comes in quite muted colors.

What is not different are buttons and controls. The iPhone 16 now has the same Action Button (so long, Mute Switch) and the Camera Control. The latter is a special button with a touch-sensitive surface that lets you control various camera settings.

The iPhone 16

Despite similar looks, the displays in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro have night and day differences. Apple still thinks it is okay to sell a $799+ smartphone with a 60Hz display, so the iPhone 16 Pro is your only option if you cannot stand low-refresh rate screens. Also, the baseline iPhone does not support the always-on display feature. On the bright side, all four iPhones have a maximum brightness of 2000 nits and a minimum brightness of just 1 nit. Finally, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max have slightly larger displays (0.2-inch increase).

The iPhone 16

This year's iPhone Pro models have fewer differences in their cameras than before. All four models have a primary 48MP Fusion camera with new focus and depth controls. However, the Pro iPhone has a higher-resolution ultra-wide camera—48MP versus 12MP. It can also record Dolby Vision, Log, and ProRes video at up to 4K 120 fps. Finally, both iPhone 16 Pro models feature four "studio-quality" microphones for better audio recording.

The iPhone 16 Pro

Finally, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are powered by the A18 Pro chip, while the iPhone 16 and Plus have the slightly cut-down A18 chip with five GPU cores instead of six. Both processors, however, are paired with 8GB of RAM, so there are no differences in terms of memory.

The iPhone 16 Pro

Here are the key differences between the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the iPhone 16, and the iPhone 16 Plus:

  • Chassis material difference: titanium in Pro and aluminum in entry-level models.
  • A slightly better processor with more powerful graphics.
  • Faster and bigger screens with adaptive refresh rate and always-on display support.
  • Better cameras with a dedicated telephoto camera, a higher-res ultra-wide camera, and a LiDAR sensor.
  • 1TB storage option.
  • USB-C 3.0 instead of the slower USB-C 2.0.
  • Longer battery life.
iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max iPhone 16 / 16 Plus
Display 6,3"
2622x1206
2000 nits peak brightness
1 nit min brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120Hz 		6.9"
2868x1320
2000 nits peak brightness
1 nit min brightness
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
1-120Hz 		6.1"
2556x1179
2000 nits peak brightness
1 nit min brightness
Dynamic Island
60Hz

6.7"
2796x1290
2000 nits peak brightness
1 nit min brightness
Dynamic Island
60Hz
Case Titanium
199g (7.03oz)
Action Button
Camera Control		 Titanium
227g (7.99oz)
Action Button
Camera Control		 Aluminum
170g (6oz)
Action Button
Camera Control		 Aluminum
199g (7.03oz)
Action Button
Camera Control
CPU

6-core A18 Pro
6-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine

 6-core A18
5-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine
RAM 8GB
Storage
  • 128GB
  • 256GB
  • 512GB
  • 1TB
  • 256GB
  • 512GB
  • 1TB
  • 128GB
  • 256GB
  • 512GB
Cameras

48MP Fusion + 48MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto

f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8 apertrue
0.5x / 1x / 5x optical zoom

Second-gen sensor-shift OIS
Adaptive True Tone Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 5
Photographic Styles
Macro Photography

48MP Fusion + 12MP ultra-wide

f/1.6 + f/2.2 aperture
4x optical zoom range (2x in and out)

Sensor-shift OIS
Adaptive True Tone Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Photographic Styles
Smart HDR 5
Macro Photography
Video

4K Dolby Vision at up to 60 fps
Cinematic mode for videos with shallow depth of field 4K HDR 30 fps

ProRes video up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording
Slow-mo video at up to 4K 120 fps
Slow-mo video at up to 1080p 240 fps
Log video recording
Academy Color Encoding System
Spatial Video recording
Wind noise reduction
Macro video recording
Action Mode

4K Dolby Vision at up to 60 fps
Cinematic mode with shallow depth of field at 4K HDR 30 fps

Slow-mo video at up to 1080p 240 fps
Action Mode
Sensor-shift OIS
Spatial Video recording
Wind noise reduction
Macro video recording
Front Camera

12MP f/1.9 aperture

Photonic Engine
Smart HDR 5
Photographic Styles

Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR 30 fps
HDR video with Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps
Data

GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 7
UWB chip
Bluetooth 5.3
Emergency SOS via Satellite
Crash Detection
Thread networking technology
SIM No physical SIM
Dual eSIM support
Battery TBD mAh
27h video playback 		TBD mAh
33h video playback 		TBD mAh
22h video playback		 TBD mAh
27h video playback
Ports USB-C (10Gb/s), MagSafe and Qi2
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter
25W wireless charging with a 30W adapter		 USB-C (480Mb/s), MagSafe, and Qi2
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter
25W wireless charging with a 30W adapter
Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Ttanium, Desert Titanium Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine
Price $999+ $1199+ $799+ $899+

All four iPhone 16 models will be available for pre-order on Friday, September13. Shipments begin September 20, 2024.

