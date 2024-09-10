Microsoft informs Windows 11 21H2 / 22H2 PCs will be force-updated to 23H2 next month

Microsoft has issued a new 30-day reminder about the upcoming end of servicing (EoS) of Windows 11 versions 21H2 (Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise) and 22H2 (Home and Pro).

The company has stated that an automatic forced update to version 23H2 will be initiated after the next Patch Tuesday (October 8, 2024) and is meant to keep such devices updated with the latest security updates and alike.

On its Windows health dashboard website, Microsoft writes:

On October 8, 2024, Windows 11, version 21H2 (Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions) and Windows 11, version 22H2 (Home and Pro editions) will reach end of servicing. The upcoming October 2024 security update, to be released on October 8, 2024, will be the last update available for these editions. After this date, devices running these editions will no longer receive monthly security and preview updates containing protections from the latest security threats. To help keep you protected and productive, Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update for Windows 11 Home and Pro devices that are not managed by IT departments when these are nearing end of servicing. Moving to Windows 11, version 23H2 keeps your device supported and receiving monthly updates that are critical to security and ecosystem health.

While it has been nearly a year since Windows 11 23H2 became available, the OS is still far from flawless, it seems, at least on some system configurations. Recent performance testing has shown that even a seemingly good Windows 11 installation can lead to a lot of performance loss, even though nothing appears to be the issue.

Microsoft also initiated a wider rollout of version 23H2 in July. Soon, the company is also expected to make version 24H2 generally available for everyone.

Despite some longstanding problems, the new feature update is expected to bring several improvements, such as fewer graphics driver crashes, hardware AV1 encoding, and more.