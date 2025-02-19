Specs Appeal: Comparing iPhone 16e with iPhone SE 3 and iPhone SE 2

On February 19, 2025, Apple expanded its iPhone 16 lineup with the new iPhone 16e model, a new entry-level iPhone that replaces the old iPhone SE 3rd-generation with its classic design and the Home button. If you have one of the iPhone SE models and you are thinking about upgrading, here is how the new iPhone 16e compares spec-by-spec to the iPhone SE 3 and the iPhone SE 2.

iPhone 16e

Unlike previous updates in the iPhone SE lineup, the jump from the iPhone SE 3 to the iPhone 16e is a pretty big one. The Home button is now gone, and so is the IPS display with a big chin. Now, we have an all-screen design with a small notch that houses the TrueDepth camera for FaceID. Also, the display is now OLED with higher brightness, better contrast, HDR support, and more, not to mention it is significantly bigger—6.1" over 4.7".

iPhone SE 3rd gen (and 2nd gen)

The iPhone 16e has the A18 processor, which, besides delivering better performance and energy efficiency, enables Apple Intelligence features and packs Apple's first in-house C1 modem with 5G and satellite communication support.

Those upgrading from older-generation iPhones will also enjoy having a USB-C port, significantly better battery life (Apple promises up to 12 more hours of video playback), more storage, and a higher-res 48MP with more features. It is still a single-lens system, but its higher resolution enables what Apple calls a "2-in-1 camera system" with a sort of 2x telephoto support.

Two colors on the new iPhone 16e

Less exciting changes include no physical SIM support, so get ready to switch to eSIM and a notably bigger price tag. Now, Apple's cheapest iPhone starts at $599, plus the iPhone SE, 15, and 14 are now fully discontinued (you can still find them in various retailers with nice discounts). And by the way, say goodbye to the Mute Switch: Apple replaced it with the customizable Action Button, which can still work as the Mute Switch.

With the biggest upgrades covered, here are key changes summed up in a list:

All-new design with flat edges and edge-to-edge display instead of rounded edges

No more Home button and big bezels

FaceID instead of TouchID

A bigger OLED display with a notch instead of IPS

Action Button instead of Mute Switch

The A18 processor with Apple Intelligence support

Bigger storage

Apple C1 modem with satellite communication support

USB-C instead of Lightning

No physical SIM support

48MP rear camera and a 12MP front-facing camera

IP68 water and dust resistance instead of IP67

Notably more expensive

And here is a more detailed spec-by-spec (main changes highlighted in bold):

iPhone 16e iPhone SE 3 iPhone SE 2 Display 6.1" Super Retina XDR OLED

2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi)

800 nits max brightness

1,200 nits HDR brightness

2M:1 contrast ratio

Wide Color P3

True Tone 4.7" IPS Retina HD, 1,334x750 (326 ppi)

625 nits max brightness

1400:1 contrast ratio

True Tone

Wide Color P3 Dimensions 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31" 5.88oz

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm 167g 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29" 5.08oz / 5.22oz

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm 144g / 148g Physical controls Power Button

Volume Button

Action Button Power Button

Volume Button

Home Button

Mute Switch Security FaceID TouchID CPU Apple A18

6-core CPU (2P, 4E)

4-core GPU

16-core NPU Apple A15 Bionic

6-core CPU (2P, 4E)

4-core GPU

16-core NPU Apple A13 Bionic

6-core CPU (2P, 4E)

4-core GPU

8-core NPU Apple Intelligence Supported Not supported RAM ? GB (likely 8 GB) 4 GB 3 GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB. 64GB, 128GB. Network Apple C1 modem 5G (sub-6 and mmWave)

FDD-LTE and TD-LTE

UMTS/HSPA+

GSM/EDGE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3 5G (sub-6 only),

LTE-Advanced,

UMTS/HSPA, and

GSM/EDGE. LTE, UMTS/HSPA, CDMA, LTE, GSM/EDGE. SIM eSIM-only

Two active eSIM Dual-SIM support. Single nano-SIM and single eSIM

(simultaneous). Rear Camera 2-in-1 camera system Single-lens 48MP camera with f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization Single-lens wide 12-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image

stabilization. Features Portrait mode with Depth Control and six lighting effects

Smart HDR 5

Photographic styles

True Tone Flash

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Night Mode Portrait mode with Depth Control and six lighting

effects

Smart HDR 4

Photographic styles

True Tone Flash

Deep Fusion Portrait mode with Depth Control and six lighting

effects

Smart HDR 2

True Tone Flash Video 4K Dolby Vision at 60 FPS

1080 Dolby Vision at 60 FPS

Slow-mo at 1080p 240 FPS

Night mode time-lapse

Audio Zoom

Spatial Audio

Audio Mix

Wind Noise Reduction 4K and FullHD video 60 FPS

Slo-mo at 1080p with 120 or 240 FPS

Night mode time-lapse

Stereo recording 4K and FullHD video 60 FPS

Slo-mo at 1080p with 120 or 240 FPS

Stereo recording Front Camera 12MP TrueDepth Camera with f/1.9 aperture and Retina Flash 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera with f/2.2 aperture and Retina Flash. Battery Unknown mAh (? Wh)

Fast charging via USB-C

Qi wireless charging 2,018 mAh (6.96 Wh)

Fast charging via the Lightning port

Qi wireless charging. 1821 mAh (6.96 Wh)

Fast charging support via the Lightning port.

Qi wireless charging. Battery life Up to 26 hours of video playback Up to 15 hours of video playback. Up to 13 hours of video playback. Protection IP68 water and dust-resistant IP67 water and dust-resistant Colors White, Black Starlight, Midnight,

Product Red. Black, White, Product Red. Price $599+ $429+ $399+

The iPhone 16e will be available for preorder on February 21, 2025. Shipments begin on February 28, 2025.

Are you interested in buying the iPhone 16e, or would you rather purchase an older iPhone 15 or 14? Share your thoughts about the latest iPhone in the comments.