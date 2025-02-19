When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Specs Appeal: Comparing iPhone 16e with iPhone SE 3 and iPhone SE 2

Neowin · with 3 comments

iPhone 16e and the iPhone SE 2

On February 19, 2025, Apple expanded its iPhone 16 lineup with the new iPhone 16e model, a new entry-level iPhone that replaces the old iPhone SE 3rd-generation with its classic design and the Home button. If you have one of the iPhone SE models and you are thinking about upgrading, here is how the new iPhone 16e compares spec-by-spec to the iPhone SE 3 and the iPhone SE 2.

The iPhone 16e
iPhone 16e

Unlike previous updates in the iPhone SE lineup, the jump from the iPhone SE 3 to the iPhone 16e is a pretty big one. The Home button is now gone, and so is the IPS display with a big chin. Now, we have an all-screen design with a small notch that houses the TrueDepth camera for FaceID. Also, the display is now OLED with higher brightness, better contrast, HDR support, and more, not to mention it is significantly bigger—6.1" over 4.7".

The Iphone SE 3
iPhone SE 3rd gen (and 2nd gen)

The iPhone 16e has the A18 processor, which, besides delivering better performance and energy efficiency, enables Apple Intelligence features and packs Apple's first in-house C1 modem with 5G and satellite communication support.

Those upgrading from older-generation iPhones will also enjoy having a USB-C port, significantly better battery life (Apple promises up to 12 more hours of video playback), more storage, and a higher-res 48MP with more features. It is still a single-lens system, but its higher resolution enables what Apple calls a "2-in-1 camera system" with a sort of 2x telephoto support.

The iPhone 16e
Two colors on the new iPhone 16e

Less exciting changes include no physical SIM support, so get ready to switch to eSIM and a notably bigger price tag. Now, Apple's cheapest iPhone starts at $599, plus the iPhone SE, 15, and 14 are now fully discontinued (you can still find them in various retailers with nice discounts). And by the way, say goodbye to the Mute Switch: Apple replaced it with the customizable Action Button, which can still work as the Mute Switch.

With the biggest upgrades covered, here are key changes summed up in a list:

  • All-new design with flat edges and edge-to-edge display instead of rounded edges
  • No more Home button and big bezels
  • FaceID instead of TouchID
  • A bigger OLED display with a notch instead of IPS
  • Action Button instead of Mute Switch
  • The A18 processor with Apple Intelligence support
  • Bigger storage
  • Apple C1 modem with satellite communication support
  • USB-C instead of Lightning
  • No physical SIM support
  • 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front-facing camera
  • IP68 water and dust resistance instead of IP67
  • Notably more expensive

And here is a more detailed spec-by-spec (main changes highlighted in bold):

iPhone 16e iPhone SE 3 iPhone SE 2
Display 6.1" Super Retina XDR OLED
2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi)
800 nits max brightness
1,200 nits HDR brightness
2M:1 contrast ratio
Wide Color P3
True Tone 		4.7" IPS Retina HD, 1,334x750 (326 ppi)
625 nits max brightness
1400:1 contrast ratio
True Tone
Wide Color P3
Dimensions 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31" 5.88oz
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm 167g		 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29" 5.08oz / 5.22oz
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm 144g / 148g
Physical controls Power Button
Volume Button
Action Button 		Power Button
Volume Button
Home Button
Mute Switch
Security FaceID TouchID
CPU Apple A18
6-core CPU (2P, 4E)
4-core GPU
16-core NPU

Apple A15 Bionic
6-core CPU (2P, 4E)
4-core GPU
16-core NPU

Apple A13 Bionic
6-core CPU (2P, 4E)
4-core GPU
8-core NPU
Apple Intelligence Supported Not supported
RAM ? GB (likely 8 GB) 4 GB 3 GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB. 64GB, 128GB.
Network

Apple C1 modem

5G (sub-6 and mmWave)
FDD-LTE and TD-LTE
UMTS/HSPA+
GSM/EDGE
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.3

 5G (sub-6 only),
LTE-Advanced,
UMTS/HSPA, and
GSM/EDGE.		 LTE, UMTS/HSPA, CDMA, LTE, GSM/EDGE.
SIM

eSIM-only
Two active eSIM

 Dual-SIM support. Single nano-SIM and single eSIM
(simultaneous).
Rear Camera

2-in-1 camera system

Single-lens 48MP camera with f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization

 Single-lens wide 12-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image
stabilization.
Features Portrait mode with Depth Control and six lighting effects
Smart HDR 5
Photographic styles
True Tone Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Night Mode 		Portrait mode with Depth Control and six lighting
effects
Smart HDR 4
Photographic styles
True Tone Flash
Deep Fusion		 Portrait mode with Depth Control and six lighting
effects
Smart HDR 2
True Tone Flash
Video

4K Dolby Vision at 60 FPS
1080 Dolby Vision at 60 FPS
Slow-mo at 1080p 240 FPS
Night mode time-lapse
Audio Zoom
Spatial Audio
Audio Mix
Wind Noise Reduction

4K and FullHD video 60 FPS
Slo-mo at 1080p with 120 or 240 FPS
Night mode time-lapse
Stereo recording

 4K and FullHD video 60 FPS
Slo-mo at 1080p with 120 or 240 FPS
Stereo recording
Front Camera 12MP TrueDepth Camera with f/1.9 aperture and Retina Flash 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera with f/2.2 aperture and Retina Flash.
Battery Unknown mAh (? Wh)
Fast charging via USB-C
Qi wireless charging		 2,018 mAh (6.96 Wh)
Fast charging via the Lightning port
Qi wireless charging.		 1821 mAh (6.96 Wh)
Fast charging support via the Lightning port.
Qi wireless charging.
Battery life Up to 26 hours of video playback Up to 15 hours of video playback. Up to 13 hours of video playback.
Protection IP68 water and dust-resistant IP67 water and dust-resistant
Colors White, Black Starlight, Midnight,
Product Red.		 Black, White, Product Red.
Price $599+ $429+ $399+

The iPhone 16e will be available for preorder on February 21, 2025. Shipments begin on February 28, 2025.

Are you interested in buying the iPhone 16e, or would you rather purchase an older iPhone 15 or 14? Share your thoughts about the latest iPhone in the comments.

Report a problem with article
Team Fortress 2
Next Article

Valve opens up Team Fortress 2's source code, letting modders completely rewrite the game

The Warsong Update Patch Notes
Previous Article

Hades II's second major update arrives with a new boss and new god

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

3 Comments - Add comment