Specs Appeal: Comparing iPhone 16e with iPhone SE 3 and iPhone SE 2

On February 19, 2025, Apple expanded its iPhone 16 lineup with the new iPhone 16e model, a new entry-level iPhone that replaces the old iPhone SE 3rd-generation with its classic design and the Home button. If you have one of the iPhone SE models and you are thinking about upgrading, here is how the new iPhone 16e compares spec-by-spec to the iPhone SE 3 and the iPhone SE 2.
Unlike previous updates in the iPhone SE lineup, the jump from the iPhone SE 3 to the iPhone 16e is a pretty big one. The Home button is now gone, and so is the IPS display with a big chin. Now, we have an all-screen design with a small notch that houses the TrueDepth camera for FaceID. Also, the display is now OLED with higher brightness, better contrast, HDR support, and more, not to mention it is significantly bigger—6.1" over 4.7".
The iPhone 16e has the A18 processor, which, besides delivering better performance and energy efficiency, enables Apple Intelligence features and packs Apple's first in-house C1 modem with 5G and satellite communication support.
Those upgrading from older-generation iPhones will also enjoy having a USB-C port, significantly better battery life (Apple promises up to 12 more hours of video playback), more storage, and a higher-res 48MP with more features. It is still a single-lens system, but its higher resolution enables what Apple calls a "2-in-1 camera system" with a sort of 2x telephoto support.
Less exciting changes include no physical SIM support, so get ready to switch to eSIM and a notably bigger price tag. Now, Apple's cheapest iPhone starts at $599, plus the iPhone SE, 15, and 14 are now fully discontinued (you can still find them in various retailers with nice discounts). And by the way, say goodbye to the Mute Switch: Apple replaced it with the customizable Action Button, which can still work as the Mute Switch.
With the biggest upgrades covered, here are key changes summed up in a list:
- All-new design with flat edges and edge-to-edge display instead of rounded edges
- No more Home button and big bezels
- FaceID instead of TouchID
- A bigger OLED display with a notch instead of IPS
- Action Button instead of Mute Switch
- The A18 processor with Apple Intelligence support
- Bigger storage
- Apple C1 modem with satellite communication support
- USB-C instead of Lightning
- No physical SIM support
- 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front-facing camera
- IP68 water and dust resistance instead of IP67
- Notably more expensive
And here is a more detailed spec-by-spec (main changes highlighted in bold):
|iPhone 16e
|iPhone SE 3
|iPhone SE 2
|Display
|
6.1" Super Retina XDR OLED
2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi)
800 nits max brightness
1,200 nits HDR brightness
2M:1 contrast ratio
Wide Color P3
True Tone
|4.7" IPS Retina HD, 1,334x750 (326 ppi)
625 nits max brightness
1400:1 contrast ratio
True Tone
Wide Color P3
|Dimensions
|5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31" 5.88oz
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm 167g
|5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29" 5.08oz / 5.22oz
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm 144g / 148g
|Physical controls
|Power Button
Volume Button
Action Button
|Power Button
Volume Button
Home Button
Mute Switch
|Security
|FaceID
|TouchID
|CPU
|
Apple A18
6-core CPU (2P, 4E)
4-core GPU
16-core NPU
|
Apple A15 Bionic
|
Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple Intelligence
|Supported
|Not supported
|RAM
|? GB (likely 8 GB)
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB.
|64GB, 128GB.
|Network
|
Apple C1 modem
5G (sub-6 and mmWave)
|5G (sub-6 only),
LTE-Advanced,
UMTS/HSPA, and
GSM/EDGE.
|LTE, UMTS/HSPA, CDMA, LTE, GSM/EDGE.
|SIM
|
eSIM-only
|Dual-SIM support. Single nano-SIM and single eSIM
(simultaneous).
|Rear Camera
|
2-in-1 camera system
Single-lens 48MP camera with f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization
|Single-lens wide 12-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image
stabilization.
|Features
|Portrait mode with Depth Control and six lighting effects
Smart HDR 5
Photographic styles
True Tone Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Night Mode
|Portrait mode with Depth Control and six lighting
effects
Smart HDR 4
Photographic styles
True Tone Flash
Deep Fusion
|Portrait mode with Depth Control and six lighting
effects
Smart HDR 2
True Tone Flash
|Video
|
4K Dolby Vision at 60 FPS
|
4K and FullHD video 60 FPS
|4K and FullHD video 60 FPS
Slo-mo at 1080p with 120 or 240 FPS
Stereo recording
|Front Camera
|12MP TrueDepth Camera with f/1.9 aperture and Retina Flash
|7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera with f/2.2 aperture and Retina Flash.
|Battery
|
Unknown mAh (? Wh)
Fast charging via USB-C
Qi wireless charging
|2,018 mAh (6.96 Wh)
Fast charging via the Lightning port
Qi wireless charging.
|1821 mAh (6.96 Wh)
Fast charging support via the Lightning port.
Qi wireless charging.
|Battery life
|Up to 26 hours of video playback
|Up to 15 hours of video playback.
|Up to 13 hours of video playback.
|Protection
|IP68 water and dust-resistant
|IP67 water and dust-resistant
|Colors
|White, Black
|Starlight, Midnight,
Product Red.
|Black, White, Product Red.
|Price
|$599+
|$429+
|$399+
The iPhone 16e will be available for preorder on February 21, 2025. Shipments begin on February 28, 2025.
Are you interested in buying the iPhone 16e, or would you rather purchase an older iPhone 15 or 14? Share your thoughts about the latest iPhone in the comments.
