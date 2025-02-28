Split Fiction's system requirements are here, Steam version confirmed to not require EA app

Hazelight Studios is almost ready to ship Split Fiction, its next split-screen focused cooperative adventure, and finally, PC players now have the official system requirements to compare their rigs to. The studio has also confirmed that the PC version won't require the EA App to launch or play the game on Steam, with it running fully native instead.

"We have worked tirelessly to ensure the game will be optimised on launch, completing hours and hours of performance and compatibility testing with the goal of making sure that the game will run as smoothly as possible, even on PC’s configured at the games listed minimum system requirements," says the company regarding its optimization efforts.

Check out the minimum and recommended specifications below:

Minimum Specification Recommended Specification OS: 64 bit Windows 10/11

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600k or AMD Ryzen 5 2600k

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 - 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 - 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Storage: 85 GB available space

Resolution: 1920x1080 (1080p) Native

FPS: 30

Graphic Preset: Low OS: 64 bit Windows 10/11

CPU: Intel Core i7-11700k or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 - 8GB or AMD Radeon 6700 XT - 12GB

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Storage: 85 GB available space

Resolution: 2560x1440 (2K) Native

FPS: 60

Graphic Preset: High

The PC version will also have support for ultra-wide (21:9 and 32:9) resolution screens. On top of that, players looking forward to enjoying the game on their handheld PCs will be happy to know that Steam Deck verification is already confirmed for the title.

Some console performance information was shared today too. Hazelight revealed that the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will run at 60FPS using a dynamic 4K resolution, while the Xbox Series S will run at 1080p. Cross-play between all platforms is already confirmed, including for those using a free Friend Pass.

Split Fiction is coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on March 6.