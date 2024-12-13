Hazelight's new co-op game Split Fiction mashes together sci-fi and fantasy worlds

Just as the teasers and rumors stated, Josef Fares appeared on The Game Awards stage to unveil his studio's next game. Dubbed Split Fiction, the game will once again be a split-screen experience as expected from the developer, but this time, players will be entering a digital game world. Watch the debut trailer above.

Much like It Takes Two or A Way Out, this co-op game puts players into the shoes of two protagonists controlled by two players, but with all the action taking place on one screen. Mio and Zoe are the latest roles incoming, who are two writers with very different styles for their worlds: Fantasy and Sci-Fi.

After being trapped in a machine that are recreating and stealing their ideas, the two will be going through landscapes and adventures from both sides of their creativity spectrum:

In Split Fiction, players will discover a variety of sci-fi and fantasy mechanics and abilities. Escape a sun that’s going supernova, challenge a monkey to a dance battle, try out some cool hoverboard tricks, fight an evil kitty and ride everything from gravity bikes to a sandshark. With worlds that are entirely different from each other, surprising challenges await players at every turn.

Like its previous games, EA is once again publishing this entry from the studio. "No one does it better than Hazelight," adds EA partners general manager Jeff Gamon about the studio's co-op creativity. "We're excited to continue our long-term partnership with Josef and his talented team to bring another innovative, collaborative adventure to life"

Also like its previous games, only one player from the duo that's playing needs to own a copy of Split Fiction. A Friend Pass will be introduced for the second player to download and jump in for free across all platforms. This time though, even cross-play is enabled on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Split Fiction has a March 6, 2025 release date attached to it. It's releasing on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 with a $49.99 price tag.