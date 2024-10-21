It Takes Two developer is teasing a new game, and its name may have just leaked

It Takes Two

Since its debut with A Way Out, Hazelight Studios has been known for its unique use of cooperative gameplay using split-screen mechanics in games. Since the release of its second project, It Takes Two, in 2021, fans have been eagerly anticipating what the studio tackles next. Now, it looks like a reveal is coming soon.

Last week, Hazelight Studios founder Josef Fares began teasing this mysterious new project via social media, saying "Getting a lot of questions about the next game. Here is a tease. It is a BRAND NEW IP called S**** ******N. Can’t wait to show it soon."

Now that you mention it, think you dropped this in the office @josef_fares? https://t.co/uh6AZAlrHL pic.twitter.com/oWv3Eew4M9 — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) October 17, 2024

Soon after, the official Hazelight social media also joined in by sharing an image. It revealed that the new game will be a fresh IP instead of a sequel, and cooperative play will be the focus, just like the studio's previous games. EA is once again partnering with the studio to publish the project, too. However, the release date on the image had a scratched-out number on the year, 202#, with the full reveal probably coming with the game's announcement.

While fans have been speculating on what the game's name could be following the founder's teaser, it seems a leak may have revealed it a little earlier than intended.

According to well-trusted leaker and data miner Billbil-kun, the next game's name will be Split Fiction.

A Way Out

Considering the developer's focus on offering split-screen narrative games that can be played both locally and online, the name is likely a play on that. As always, though, nothing is confirmed until an official announcement comes out from either EA or Hazelight.

The developer's most recent game, It Takes Two, recently celebrated selling 20 million copies. Hazelight Studios is also set to turn 10 years in the game development business this November, and there's a chance we'll get to see the new game in action during that time frame.