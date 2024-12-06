It Takes Two studio's next game will be out in March says report, reveal happening soon

A Way Out

Earlier in October, the hit cooperative games developer Hazelight Studios began teasing its next project, dropping hints at its name and a "202#" release window. However, nothing official has materialized just yet about this cooperative play-focused experience.

A new report about the mysterious project has now landed from well-trusted leaker and dataminer Billbil-kun, who says that an announcement trailer will arrive in December. Moreover, the report even goes on to predict a launch date. Per Billbil-kun, the title will launch on March 6, 2025, just over three months after the reported December announcement.

An earlier report from the same source said that the game will be named Split Fiction. Unfortunately, no details on the title's setting or gameplay elements have been revealed yet, with only the returning split-screen cooperative style and it being a new IP being the only confirmations. Like Hazelight's previous games in the genre, EA will be publishing this entry too.

Now that you mention it, think you dropped this in the office @josef_fares? https://t.co/uh6AZAlrHL pic.twitter.com/oWv3Eew4M9 — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) October 17, 2024

The studio's first game, A Way Out, arrived in 2018, delivering a cooperative adventure that put players into the shoes of two inmates attempting a prison breakout. Its next project, It Takes Two, landed in 2021, offering a fantasy-inspired title that has players taking the role of two argumentative parents that have been turned into dolls. It Takes Two just went past the 20 million copies sold mark just a few months ago too.

As always though, take this report about the announcement and release window with a grain of salt until something official materializes out of EA or Hazelight.

Still, founder Josef Fares has appeared on The Game Awards shows in previous years with looks at his new Hazelight projects, and even some choice words for the Oscars. If a new announcement is imminant, it's likely that he will show up at the 2024 showcase.

The Geoff Keighley produced and hosted awards ceremony and announcement event will kick off on Thursday, December 12, 2024. Check out the The Game Awards nominations here.