Spotify Music Videos now available in 97 markets around the world

Back in March, Spotify announced music videos in beta for Spotify Premium plan subscribers in 12 markets. Today, Spotify announced the expanded rollout of its music video feature in 85 additional markets. According to Spotify's research, users who discover a song and then watch the music video are 34% more likely on average to stream the song again later. Also, songs discovered with music videos are 24% more likely to be saved or shared.

In addition to expanding the availability of music videos, Spotify is also adding new features to improve the music video experience. Spotify users can now easily discover new music videos to watch on mobile and desktop with video indicators on tracks. They can also find music videos alongside their related tracks by typing the track or artist into the search bar. Users can now seamlessly switch between music tracks and videos with a single tap of a button. This feature is available on both mobile and desktop.

Here's how you can try out the Spotify music video feature:

First, you must be a Spotify Premium subscriber in one of the 97 beta markets where the music video feature is available. Open the Spotify app, play a music track, and tap the "Switch to video" button. The music video will start playing within the Now Playing view. You can also watch it in full screen by rotating your device to landscape mode. You can press the "Switch to audio" button to head back to the regular music track, which can be listened to in the background.

In the coming weeks, Spotify will expand the catalog of music videos and expand the availability to more users and markets. With the expansion of its music video feature, Spotify is further solidifying its position as a one-stop shop for all things music.