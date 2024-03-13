Spotify launches music videos in 11 countries to rival Apple Music, but it's paid

The Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify now lets you watch music videos in over 11 markets globally, including the U.K., Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.

Spotify announced in a blog post that it's a beta launch and available to Premium subscribers only, adding that it hopes to "expand the catalog of music videos and bring the feature to more users and countries." The catalog features a limited selection of music videos but includes hits from global artists like Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, and Ice Spice.﻿

Spotify is where fans go to dive deeper into an artist’s music. So whether you’re a superfan who wants to rewatch the videos you love and share them with friends, or a casual fan on the lookout for new releases, music videos create a new point of connection with artists.

To watch music videos in the Spotify app, you'll find a "Switch to Video" button for supported music tracks on iOS, Android, desktop, or TV. After you tap on the button, the video will start playing from the beginning within the Now Playing view. You can put your phone in landscape mode to watch the video in full screen. You can tap on the "Switch to Audio" button and return to the audio-only mode.

This adds to Spotify's ongoing efforts to become a one-stop shop for streaming audio. Last year, the company added over 200,000 audiobooks and allowed creators to stream their exclusive content from Patreon.

With that said, music videos aren't an industry-first offering from the Swedish streaming giant. While YouTube is already home to countless music videos, Apple Music has offered music videos for quite some time now. You can find the music videos section at the bottom of the Browse tab and Apple-owned music streaming service also runs a 24x7 radio station that streams music videos.