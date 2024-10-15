Samsung still not sure if it should ditch Exynos 2500 for the Galaxy S25 series

Rumors about one of the most important aspects of next year's flagship Galaxy S25 series: the processor, are all over the place. Back in June, it was reported that Samsung could introduce MediaTek chipset in its Galaxy S25 series alongside the Exynos and Snapdragon processors.

Then it was reported that only the Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack the latest and greatest from Qualcomm and the Galaxy S25 and S25+ will come with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. Samsung was rumored to ditch the in-house Exynos 2500 processor because of low yield issues.

More recently, another report came from South Korea suggesting that it will be the Galaxy S25 FE, not the standard Galaxy S25 models, that will be powered by the MediaTek processor. Fast forward to now, a new report by South Korean publication Hankyung suggests that Samsung could make a final decision on the Exynos 2500 process by the end of this month or early next month.

Notably, Samsung is still confident that the 3nm yield of the Exynos 2500 processor will improve and will reach the mass production stage. Reportedly, the current stage of the Exynos processor isn't suitable for flagship smartphones.

A Samsung official said, "We will consider the possibility of using Exynos until the very end." This year's Galaxy S24 and S24+ come with Exynos 2400 processor in some regions and only the Galaxy S24 Ultra uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. However, by the looks of it, this current processor setup on the Galaxy S family looks unlikely.

Samsung has struggled not only with the yield issue but also overheating problems with the Exynos processors in the past. Apparently, due to an overheating issue, Samsung had to ditch the Exynos 2300 processors and had to go for the Snapdragon processors inside the Galaxy S23 series.

If Samsung opts for a Snapdragon processor for the Galaxy S25 series, then it would incur high costs, since Samsung is reportedly quite ambitious about the upcoming flagship series. Thus, introducing tested MediaTek processors could be the best choice.