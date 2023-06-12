Starfield PC hardware system specs revealed; game will be locked at 30fps on Xbox consoles

Bethesda Game Studios' long awaited sci-fi RPG Starfield is on its way on September 6. Pre-orders for the game are being taken by digital stores, including Steam. The Steam pre-order page also shows off the game's current PC hardware specs.

One of the more notable things about the listed PC specs, for both Minimal and Recommended levels, is that the game will require 125GB of storage space. Once again, we see a major game take up over 100GB of onboard PC storage, following games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Redfall, and many more this year alone.

Another interesting thing is that, even though Starfield is a single-player-only game, it will still require a broadband internet connection. It's not clear if this connection needs to be always on for the game to work. Finally, the game will require an SSD for storage, rather than an old-fashioned hard drive:

Minimum OS: Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required Recommended OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

It's possible that these specs could change between now and the game's launch so for now just take these hardware recommendations as possible but not totally confirmed.

Meanwhile, if you want to get Starfield on the Xbox Series S or X consoles, IGN has confirmed with Bethesda Game Studios head Todd Howard that the game will be locked at 30fps for both consoles. The Xbox Series S will run at that frame rate at 1440p resolution while the Xbox Series X will do the same at 4K resolution. Howard stated:

We do lock it at 30, because we want that fidelity, we want all that stuff. We don't want to sacrifice any of it. Fortunately in this one, we've got it running great. It's often running way above that. Sometimes it's 60. But on the consoles, we do lock it because we prefer the consistency, where you're not even thinking about it.

The Xbox version of the game is available for pre-order now at Xbox.com.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.