NVIDIA GeForce Now streaming service will soon add "select" PC Game Pass titles

A few weeks ago, the NVIDIA GeForce Now streaming game service started adding a few games from Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios, starting with Gears 5, and later adding Deathloop, Grounded, and Pentiment. Later this June, the service will add all the games in the Age of Empires series.

Today, as part of their Xbox Games Showcase event, Microsoft announced that members of its PC Games Pass subscription service will soon be able to play a "select" number of games from that library on GeForce Now. Microsoft stated:

This will enable the PC Game Pass catalog to be played on any device that GeForce NOW streams to, like low spec PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, mobile devices, TVs, and more, and we’ll be rolling this out in the months ahead.

It's not clear yet just how many PC Game Pass games will be available on NVIDIA GeForce Now, or if there will be some kind of discount for PC Game Pass subscribers to access those games on NVIDIA's service. Currently, PC Game Pass costs $9.99 a month. Technically you can access GeForce Now for free, but only for one hour a day. The cost to access the service for more than an hour a day starts at $9.99 a month.

Microsoft also mentioned in its blog post today that the Xbox division has seen "records for monthly active users and monthly active devices", but did not give out specifics on numbers. It did say that for the first quarter of 2023, "we saw a 46% increase year over year in people playing PC games on Game Pass." Again, the company did not discuss any specific player numbers.

It did mention that its first-party Xbox games now have "150 million monthly active users". Finally, Microsoft says that there are "over 5,000 games in development for Xbox from developers across 100 countries."