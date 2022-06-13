Starfield protagonist will not be voiced, Bethesda confirms

Unlike almost every role-playing game Bethesda Game Studios has put forth so far, Fallout 4 did things a little differently by giving the player character a voice, and even switched the camera to an outside perspective during conversations to show the conversing people in full. These were not very well liked changes by fans. Bethesda today confirmed that Starfield will not be going this route.

Only a day after its big gameplay reveal at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, the RPG studio took to Twitter with the answer to many fans' inquiry about the voiced protagonist, firmly saying dialog is first-person and no voice will be given to the main character:

Yes, dialogue in @StarfieldGame is first person and your character does not have a voice. pic.twitter.com/A8384m6rGN — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 13, 2022

Considering the next project to come out of Bethesda after Fallout 4, Fallout 76, also didn't use a voiced protagonist, it's not a massive reveal, but the confirmation has been popular amongst most fans if the reaction to the tweet is anything to go by. While there isn't a consensus on why a silent main character is so important, the most popular reason seems to be for better immersion into the universe of an RPG.

No more 'cinematic' conversation angles like this example from Fallout 4

Players have some waiting to do before they get their hands on Starfield due to the large delay that hit the game, but yesterday's extended look at the gameplay should (hopefully) make the wait a little easier. The trailer revealed that over 1,000 planets will be available for exploring in the sci-fi RPG, which are populated by a multitude of factions, animal life, and even lock-picking mini games in space.

Starfield is slated to arrive sometime in 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass players.