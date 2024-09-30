Starfield: Shattered Space expansion is now available on Xbox Series X|S and PC

Bethesda just released the first expansion of its latest sci-fi RPG experience, Starfield. Shattered Space takes players to a previously inaccessible planet for a brand-new questline involving House Va’ruun. The major expansion is touting a hand-crafted experience that throws players into a mystery surrounding an experiment gone wrong, and it's now available as a standalone purchase as well as via the game's special editions.

Starfield players are recommended to be at least level 35 before jumping into the new content, though it's not a requirement. The studio says that only the "One Small Step" introductory mission in the base campaign needs to be completed before the game prompts players to start the expansion's journey. This will happen in the form of a distress call being made by a star station titled The Oracle. To prompt this event to appear, grav-jump to a system without any active missions or encounters.

Be warned that those wanting to experience the new storyline without spoilers should skip the next paragraph entirely. It gives an overview of what happened before the player's arrival.

The story expansion takes players to House Va’Ruun’s hidden homeworld, Va'ruun'kai. The events begin in the capital city, Dazra, where a secret Grav-Drive experiment had caused the fabric of spacetime to rip apart. A large portion of the city, citizens, and even its leadership have gone missing with the incident, making for a chaotic situation for the locals. This is where the player and his crew land, offering plenty of role-playing opportunities.

Bethesda says the expansion's content will not take players outside of the planet, meaning they could focus on making this a much more dense and hand-crafted experience, comparable to the studio's previous titles.

Starfield: Shattered Space expansion is now available for PC (Microsoft Store and Steam) and Xbox Series X|S platforms with a $29.99 price tag. Premium and Constellation edition owners of Starfield also have access to the expansion for no extra cost. Keep in mind Game Pass subscribers must purchase the expansion or the Digital Premium Upgrade to jump in.