Starfield has over 1000 planets to explore, watch first gameplay here

Starfield, the next chapter of Bethesda Game Studios' RPG lineup, was finally unveiled to the masses at the Xbox Game Studios presentation today. Easily the longest presentation at the showcase, the gameplay trailer can be seen above, giving glimpses of almost every system starfaring players will get their hands on at launch.

Supplied with commentary from Game Director Todd Howard, the gameplay begins with a first-person segment and at the end, takes you to space for combat next to a planet, showing off the scale that is being offered. Many systems from its previous RPGs are here too, but with major improvements.

In depth character creation, base building on outposts across planets, RPG choices that affect the various factions involved, and even lockpicking were all shown off.

A surprising development was the reveal of ship building, where the player can customize both the exterior and interior of a ship completely to fit their needs (or fashion choices). The massive scale of the game was a big point too.

“It’s not just this planet, it’s all the planets in the system… and not just this system, but over a hundred systems, over 1,000 planets, all open for you to visit," says Todd Howard in the showcase. “It’s been an incredible journey for us making it, but we know that’s only the beginning, for it’s when all of you play it that the journey begins.”

Starfield is coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S as a Microsoft platform exclusive sometime in 2023. It will also be a day one arrival on all Xbox Game Pass services.