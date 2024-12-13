Surface Pro 11 and Laptop 7 get big firmware update full of fixes and improvements

Microsoft has fully released a big new firmware update for its Copilot+ PCs, the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7. The latest patch focuses on resolving various bugs and minor issues, such as non-working Wake on LAN, display flashing on OLED models, errors when waking up or resuming from hibernation, and more.

Here are the official changelogs:

Surface Pro 11 Surface Laptop 7 Resolves an issue because of which the Wake On LAN (WOL) feature does not function correctly when using Surface Dock 2 or Surface Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock via USB-C while the device is in the Hibernate or Shutdown state.

Addresses an issue where the Network BitLocker unlock feature fails when using a Surface Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock during a cold boot.

Fixes an issue that was preventing the devices to successfully boot from the network using PXE when connected to a Surface Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock and set as the first boot option in the UEFI.

Resolves the issue of screen flashing when the OLED display is exposed to direct sunlight.

Addresses an issue where the OLED screen fails to turn on after waking up from sleep mode.

Enhances system stability by preventing the device from encountering multiple errors and crashing.

Improves sleep efficiency by resolving the issue where the Wi-Fi system consumed power during sleep mode.

Fixes the issue causing occasional screen flickering/flashing.

You can download the latest Surface firmware updates from Windows Update. Alternatively, offline packages are available on the official Surface Support website here (Surface Pro 11) and here (Surface Laptop 7).

In case you missed it, a new report recently emerged detailing Microsoft's plans for 2025. The company allegedly plans more Copilot+ PCs with ARM and Intel processors, such as a refreshed Surface Laptop Studio and a new 11-inch Surface with a Snapdragon chip.