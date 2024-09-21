Microsoft releases new firmware update for Surface Pro 11

A few days ago, Microsoft released a big firmware update for the Surface Laptop 7. Now, the same release with the same fixes is fully available to all Surface Pro 11 users. It does not contain new features, but it has many various fixes and improvements.

Here is the changelog:

Addresses a potential issue that prevented the device to Wake-on-Power (automatically start when they're reconnected to power) when connected via Dock3.

Fixes the issue of boot failure that occurs when USB-C is disabled using the SEMM tool.

Enhances the detection of certain Dell monitors when connected to a Targus docking station during power cycles.

Improves the identification of monitors connected via USB-DP when the USB-C port is disabled using the SEMM tool.

Resolves an issue with the Wake on LAN (WOL) feature that caused the system to automatically power on after being shut down.

Enhances the overall display experience by preventing the system from flickering and providing maximum resolution of the monitors connected to the Surface USB-C Travel Hub.

Addresses the issue with image distortion after the system wakes from Sleep mode.

Improves system stability which caused a bug check or system hang during sleep mode or transition between power states.

Addresses the problem that caused the occurrence of a black screen when trying to restart your device.

The complete list of new drivers in this update is available here.

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 11 Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 24H2 and newer Update Size 570 MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues Device Supported Until June 18, 2030

You can download the latest firmware update for the Surface Pro 11 from Windows Update. Alternatively, Microsoft provides an offline package, which you can download here.