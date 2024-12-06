New Surface Copilot+ PCs, a Surface Laptop with 5G, and more coming in 2025

Following the news about Microsoft killing its largest consumer-oriented Surface, the Surface Studio 2+, a new report emerged about Microsoft's plans for 2025, its expansion of Copilot+ PCs under the Surface brand, and even launching new devices.

Overall, 2024 was an interesting year for Surface. After Panos Panay's departure, Microsoft launched two new Surface devices for business customers, the Surface Pro 11 and Laptop 7 with ARM processors, kicking off the entire Copilot+ PC saga.

Quoting unnamed sources within Microsoft, Windows Central reports that the company wants to launch new versions of its current Surface Pro/Surface Laptop devices. One of them has already leaked, showing off an unannounced Surface Laptop with Intel's Lunar Lake processors. Rumors say that in 2025, Microsoft will announce Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs for those not ready to jump to ARM yet.

Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for Business

Besides Intel's latest processors, the refreshed models might be available with the new anti-reflective coating and potentially 5G connectivity in Surface Laptop. Besides, it is now time for Microsoft to refresh its Surface Laptop Studio lineup with newer hardware, and the report claims that the company is considering a Copilot+ PC variant of the Surface Laptop Studio, along with a larger 16-inch model.

Finally, we might see a new small Surface unveiled next year. Microsoft is allegedly working on an 11-inch Surface, which sources describe as a mix of the Surface Laptop Go and Surface Go with "premium material and components" and potentially a Snapdragon X Plus processor (rumors about this one appeared first back in April 2023).

Surface Go 4

There is no precise information on when Microsoft will launch these computers. Lunar Lake-powered Surface Pro and Laptop might show up in the first quarter of 2025, with other devices scheduled for their announcements and launches later that year. Since the report is unofficial and Microsoft has not confirmed anything yet, take this information with a fair share of skepticism.