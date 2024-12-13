Linux Mint 22.1 Beta breaks codename conventions, goes with Xia

Linux Mint 22.1 Beta was recently released with the codename Xia. It has many new features such as modernized package management, new power modes, Cinnamon 6.4, and native night light support. The Linux kernel included in Mint 22.1 is version 6.8.

While the Beta disc images were under testing, I speculated that Linux Mint 22.1 could carry a codename like Winifred or Whitney. Usually, the whole series of releases, such as 22, 22.1., 22.2, and 22.3, stick to the same letter for codenames. Mint 22 was Wilma so it would make sense that the rest of the releases would use a name starting with W, but it seems this won't be the case as Xia has been chosen.

I did mention that Cinnamon 6.4 would be used as the default desktop environment and this has held. The main feature of Cinnamon 6.4 is the new theme which boasts modern aesthetics, rounded elements, and darker tones. It also brings cleaner dialogs, better support for Wayland, and native night light support to promote health.

With regards to the new power options, you can now choose balanced, power saver, or on some devices, performance. They're pretty explanatory, you can get more battery life if you sacrifice performance or get more performance by sacrificing battery life.

Since 2012, the Mint team has been releasing new updates with new sets of wallpapers. These wallpapers are accessible in each new release and the list has started to get a bit messy so the team has started grouping them. The first group is called Wallpapers which includes abstract and 3D shape wallpapers.

If you're interested in trying this new Beta, head over to the Linux Mint blog post which contains a long list of mirrors where you can grab the Beta. The Stable release should be out in about two weeks and will be supported until 2029, just like Linux Mint 22.