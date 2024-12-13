Helldivers 2 update out with new faction, drivable vehicle, urban environments, and more

Arrowhead Game Studios just shipped the massive Omens of Tyranny update to Helldivers 2, offering PC and PlayStation players a new foe to fight, a way to travel in style, as well as urban Super Earth colonies to fight in.

The Illuminate are the masterminds behind a new invasion that's popping up, a foe that the Helldivers had fought and defeated 100 years ago. Now, the threat is back and they are taking over the minds of citizens, making Helldivers fight the war in three fronts.

"The Illuminate are spreading through mind control, abducting citizens of weaker dedication to democratic ideals and brainwashing them for a dark purpose which is still yet unknown to us," explains the developer. "These mind-controlled citizens have been twisted and corrupted into a menace we call The Voteless–Super Earth’s own people turned against the principles of Democracy and fair elections, losing their ability to vote entirely."

The new front players will be fighting these zombified citizens and Illuminates will be inside cities. And to aid navigating the new concrete landscape, and mow down hordes, the studio has added the "Fast Recon Vehicle" (FRV) into these battlefields.

Described as a "top-of-the-line manual transmission reconnaissance and combat vehicle," these Halo Warthog-like FRV's can hold an entire squad of Helldivers inside them, while also allowing players to shoot while they are in motion.

Alongside all the new content for the game, Sony also unveiled the DualSense Wireless Controller – Helldivers 2 Limited Edition today. As the name suggests, it's only available in limited quantities, and its price will be set at $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99. Pre-orders for the new controller will begin on December 20, 2024, with the release happening on February 6, 2025. Meanwhile, for those wanting the game's soundtrack in physical form, Sony will be releasing Helldivers 2 soundtrack on vinyl soon too.