Take-Two Interactive says Grand Theft Auto VI will launch in the fall of 2025

Several months ago, it was revealed that Grand Theft Auto VI, the next game in the open world crime action series from developer Rockstar Games, would be released sometime in 2025. Today, publisher Take-Two Interactive narrowed that release timeline down a bit, stating Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released sometime in the fall of 2025.

The news came as part of Take-Two's quarterly financial report for the publisher's fiscal 2024 fourth quarter period that ended on March 31, 2024. Take-Two stated of the more specific release date time frame for Grand Theft Auto VI:

Consumer anticipation for this title is unprecedented and our expectations for its commercial impact continue to increase.

Rockstar Games released the first cinematic trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI in December 2023. It showed that it will return to the Miami-inspired setting of the classic Grand Theft Auto: Vice City game and that it will have the most realistic-looking graphics of any entry in the franchise.

Rockstar stated the game will be released for Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S consoles. So far, there's no mention of a PC version of the game, but it's possible it could be released sometime after console versions.

Take-Two also announced today that the previous game in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, has now sold over 200 million copies since it launched in September 2013. Another Rockstar title, Red Dead Redemption 2, has now sold 64 million copies since it launched in October 2018.

Take Two has a number of games coming in its current fiscal 2025 year including Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game from its Private Division label, and NBA 2K25 and WWE 2K25 from its 2K Sports division. Another game that was listed as coming soon by Take-Two, the sci-fi-themed FPS Judas from BioShock creator Ken Levine and his Ghost Story Games studios, still does not have a release date.